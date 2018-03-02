A look at the 2018 Best Picture Oscar Nominees

Entertainment
By Sandra Gonzalez
March 2, 2018
Nine films are vying for the title of Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4.
Here’s a look at each nominee:
Call Me By Your Name
Sony Pictures Classics
A sun-soaked love story that will forever change how you see peaches
Also nominated for:
best actor in a leading role (Timothée Chalamet), best adapted screenplay and best original song (“Mystery Of Love”)
Sony Pictures Classics
Darkest Hour
Focus Features
Winston Churchill’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad first days in office
Also nominated for:
best actor in a leading role (Gary Oldman), best cinematography, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling and best production design
Focus Features
Dunkirk
Warner Bros.
A visceral WWII film that has suspense, tension and member of One Direction among its cast
Also nominated for:
best director, best film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound editing and best sound mixing
Warner Bros.
Get Out
Universal Pictures
A social thriller that will thoroughly creep you out
Also nominated for:
best actor (Daniel Kaluuya), best director and best original screenplay
Universal Pictures
Lady Bird
A24
A girl from Sacramento who itches to spread her wings
Also nominated for:
best actress (Saoirse Ronan), best supporting actress (Laurie Metcalf), best director and best original screenplay
A24
Phantom Thread
Focus Features
What best actor nominee Daniel Day-Lewis says is his last time in front of a movie camera
Also nominated for:
best actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), best supporting actress (Lesley Manville), best director, best costume design and best original score
Focus Features
The Post
20th Century Fox
Never has watching people digging through papers been such a captivating tale
Also nominated for:
best actress (Meryl Streep)
20th Century Fox
The Shape of Water
Fox Searchlight
A strange love story overflowing with delightful weirdness
Also nominated for:
best actress (Sally Hawkins), best supporting actor (Richard Jenkins), best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer), best cinematography, best costume design, best director, film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best original screenplay
Fox Searchlight
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Fox Searchlight
Hell hath no fury like a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter
Also nominated for:
best actress (Frances McDormand), best supporting actor (Woody Harrelson), best supporting actor (Sam Rockwell), best film editing, best original score, best original screenplay
Fox Searchlight