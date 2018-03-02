Entertainment

A look at the 2018 Best Picture Oscar Nominees

By Sandra Gonzalez
March 2, 2018

Nine films are vying for the title of Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4.

Here’s a look at each nominee:

Call Me By Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

A sun-soaked love story that will forever change how you see peaches

Also nominated for:
best actor in a leading role (Timothée Chalamet), best adapted screenplay and best original song (“Mystery Of Love”)

Darkest Hour

Focus Features

Winston Churchill’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad first days in office

Also nominated for:
best actor in a leading role (Gary Oldman), best cinematography, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling and best production design

Dunkirk

Warner Bros.

A visceral WWII film that has suspense, tension and member of One Direction among its cast

Also nominated for:
best director, best film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound editing and best sound mixing

Get Out

Universal Pictures

A social thriller that will thoroughly creep you out

Also nominated for:
best actor (Daniel Kaluuya), best director and best original screenplay

Lady Bird

A24

A girl from Sacramento who itches to spread her wings

Also nominated for:
best actress (Saoirse Ronan), best supporting actress (Laurie Metcalf), best director and best original screenplay

Phantom Thread

Focus Features

What best actor nominee Daniel Day-Lewis says is his last time in front of a movie camera

Also nominated for:
best actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), best supporting actress (Lesley Manville), best director, best costume design and best original score

The Post

20th Century Fox

Never has watching people digging through papers been such a captivating tale

Also nominated for:
best actress (Meryl Streep)

The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight

A strange love story overflowing with delightful weirdness

Also nominated for:
best actress (Sally Hawkins), best supporting actor (Richard Jenkins), best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer), best cinematography, best costume design, best director, film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best original screenplay

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Fox Searchlight

Hell hath no fury like a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter

Also nominated for:
best actress (Frances McDormand), best supporting actor (Woody Harrelson), best supporting actor (Sam Rockwell), best film editing, best original score, best original screenplay

