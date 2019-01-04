entertainment
Published January 4, 2019
The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
Before you watch TV and film's biggest stars strut the red carpet, it's time you brush up on your award show knowledge.
Here are 9 fascinating facts about the Golden Globe Awards.
1.
There are 25 main awards handed out throughout the night. 14 awards for film and 11 for television.
2.
The awards are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries.
3.
In 2008, the traditional ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike.
4.
Barry Jenkins, Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay and Steve McQueen are the only black directors to been nominated in the Best Director category.
5.
Actress Meryl Streep holds two Golden Globe records:
Most nominations - 31
Most wins - 8
6.
Whoopi Goldberg is the only black woman to win a Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category.
7.
In 2017, "La La Land" broke the Golden Globes record for most wins by a film after taking home 7 awards.
8.
There was a three way tie for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama in 1989. Jodie Foster, Shirley MacLaine, and Sigourney Weaver each went home with the award.
9.
In 2019 the Golden Globes will feature the inaugural Carol Burnett Award to honor actors who have made "outstanding contributions to television."
