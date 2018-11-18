entertainment

6 Mickey Mouse facts you probably didn't know

By Kendall Trammell

Published November 18, 2018

Disney via Getty Images

Most parents would never let rodents near their kids.

IMDB

Unless, of course, it's Mickey Mouse.

IMDB

Here are six facts about the world's most iconic critter.

IMDB

1. He started off as a rabbit

Before Mickey Mouse, there was Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Walt Disney lost the rights to Oswald in a dispute with Universal, which inspired the birth of the Mouse.

IMDB

2. He's married to Minnie

Disney decided in the studio the two mice already were happily hitched. They shared their debut together in "Steamboat Willie" on November 18, 1928.

IMDB

3. He's silent for 8 films

It wasn't until his ninth film, "The Karnival Kid," in 1929 that he uttered his first words, "Hot dogs!" (He even did a hot dog dance.)

IMDB

4. His magic turned kids into stars

Child sensations, like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, got their big breaks after starring in the revival of the 1950s "Mickey Mouse Club."

ZUMAPRESS.com

5. The gloves aren't for fashion

His white gloves actually help distinguish his hands from the rest of his body. The first time he wears them is in "The Opry House" in 1929.

IMDB

6. He's frequently a write-in candidate in elections

Unfortunately, votes for Mickey Mouse usually end up in the trash, along with those for Donald Duck.

IMDB