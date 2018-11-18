6 Mickey Mouse facts you probably didn't know

entertainment
Published November 18, 2018
Disney via Getty Images
Most parents would never let rodents near their kids.
IMDB
Unless, of course, it's Mickey Mouse.
IMDB
Here are six facts about the world's most iconic critter.
IMDB
Before Mickey Mouse, there was Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Walt Disney lost the rights to Oswald in a dispute with Universal, which inspired the birth of the Mouse.
IMDB
Disney decided in the studio the two mice already were happily hitched. They shared their debut together in "Steamboat Willie" on November 18, 1928.
IMDB
It wasn't until his ninth film, "The Karnival Kid," in 1929 that he uttered his first words, "Hot dogs!" (He even did a hot dog dance.)
IMDB
Child sensations, like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, got their big breaks after starring in the revival of the 1950s "Mickey Mouse Club."
ZUMAPRESS.com
His white gloves actually help distinguish his hands from the rest of his body. The first time he wears them is in "The Opry House" in 1929.
IMDB
Unfortunately, votes for Mickey Mouse usually end up in the trash, along with those for Donald Duck.
IMDB