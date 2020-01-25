5 Fascinating Facts About the Grammy Awards

entertainment
Published January 25, 2020
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, January 26, 8:00 p.m. ET.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
More than 40 artists will perform on the big stage on Sunday, including Ariana Grande, BTS and Demi Lovato.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Before you watch the celebration of top music hits, here are some facts to prepare you for the big show.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
1.
This year marks the 62nd Grammy Awards. The first show was in 1959, when Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie were among the winners.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
2.
Alicia Keys will return as host. She made her Grammys hosting debut last year, as she performed and brought out noticeable faces, including Michelle Obama and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for The Recording A
8 musical works will compete for the song, record and album of the year in each category. But what's the difference?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
3.
Song of the year goes to the person who wrote the song. Record of the year goes to the person who performed it. Album of the year goes to everyone involved with the album.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
4.
Lizzo leads the pack of artists competing for Grammys, with eight nominations. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are close behind with six nominations each.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Dozens of artists will go home with a Grammy on Sunday, but the journey from a nomination to a win is a long, drawn-out process.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/Getty ImagesPhoto: Frederick M. Brown/Getty
5.
Members and record companies submit entries that are screened for eligibility and category placement. The Academy's voting members then determine the finalists in each category.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The winners are actually chosen during the final voting process, which takes place next.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/WireImage