17 movie soundtracks to put on repeat

Published December 28, 2018
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shine as performers in "A Star Is Born."
But will this album -- and Grammy contender for record of the year "Shallow" -- go down as one of the greats?
Here's a look at its competition in the movie soundtrack hall of fame.
"Another Day of Sun" shines brightly on screen and on your 100th listen.
Kendrick Lamar and the Weeknd's "Pray for Me" packs a punch worthy of Marvel's game-changing superhero.
If the opening bars of "Flashdance…What a Feeling" by Irene Cara don't make you believe dreams can come true, nothing will.
Neil Diamond’s "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" got a second life when covered by alt rock band Urge Overkill and now enjoys eternal life.
Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" is essentially musical caffeine.
This album is filled with classics, but every karaoke bar owner would agree that "You're the One That I Want" is the one that got our chills multiplyin'.
Like it or not, you’ll never be able to stop belting out “Near, far, wherever you are I believe that the heart does go on.”
Babyface wrote and produced most of the songs on this packed-with-female-power soundtrack, which was anchored by Whitney Houston's golden voice in "Exhale."
An entire generation of school dance attendees probably have the memorable "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" to thank for their first slow dance.
It was hard to pick from an album with some of the Bee Gees' greatest hits, but "Stayin' Alive" reminds you why bein' alive can be so much fun.
"I Will Always Love You" is one of the biggest songs of all time and remains one we will always love.
Dear parents who got sick of this song: just “Let It Go.”
We can't pick the most iconic song. Not touching this live wire and activating all the Beatles stans.
The Oscar-winning song "Glory" by Common and John Legend is a less of a "track" and more of an anthem.
If you disagree with "Come What May," Google "Virtue and Moir Moulin Rogue" and tell me you still don't feel this song's power.
Obviously our pick is the Prince guided us into the purple rain in the summer of 1984. We haven't left.
The power-tune "This is Me" is as empowering as songs come. It's also a breathtaking showcase for the talents of Broadway performer Keala Settle.
