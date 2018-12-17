11 of the best Christmas films to queue up

entertainment
It's not Christmas without fuzzy pajamas, warm chocolate desserts and a lot of Christmas movie binge-watching.
These are the ones you want to start with. (And no, "Die Hard" is not included.)
Re-watch Will Ferrell's best on-screen character ever, Buddy, journey from the North Pole to New York City in search of his dad.
His mother got it wrong twice, but we're thankful because Kevin McCallister made two good movies out of it.
Is it really Christmas if Scrooge doesn't have his change of heart?
You can be the judge of who Kris Kringle really is, but this sweet family Christmas movie is one you can't skip.
Watch the latest adaptation of in theaters, or opt for the 2000 Jim Carrey version or the original TV special.
What are the holidays without a little romance? Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swap homes and find the love of their lives.
We don't care how old you are. This animated classic, narrated by Burl Ives, is a requirement.
Yes, we're including this movie. Can't beat Billy Mack's "Love is All Around" remake.
There are many reasons to love this 2004 movie. Tom Hanks playing six different characters is six of them.
Follow the holiday adventures of the beloved entourage -- and their dog, Snoopy -- and learn the real meaning of Christmas.
