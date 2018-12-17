entertainment

11 of the best Christmas films to queue up

By Christina Maxouris

Published December 17, 2018

20th century fox/IMDB

It's not Christmas without fuzzy pajamas, warm chocolate desserts and a lot of Christmas movie binge-watching.

Shutterstock

These are the ones you want to start with. (And no, "Die Hard" is not included.)

Shutterstock

'Elf'

Re-watch Will Ferrell's best on-screen character ever, Buddy, journey from the North Pole to New York City in search of his dad.

Warner Brothers/IMDB

'Home Alone' & 'Home Alone 2'

His mother got it wrong twice, but we're thankful because Kevin McCallister made two good movies out of it.

20th Century Fox/IMDB

'A Christmas Carol'

Is it really Christmas if Scrooge doesn't have his change of heart?

Warner Brothers/IMDB

'Miracle on 34th Street'

You can be the judge of who Kris Kringle really is, but this sweet family Christmas movie is one you can't skip.

20th century fox/IMDB

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

Watch the latest adaptation of in theaters, or opt for the 2000 Jim Carrey version or the original TV special.

Photo Credit: Illumination and U

'The Holiday'

What are the holidays without a little romance? Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swap homes and find the love of their lives.

Columbia Pictures/IMDB

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'

We don't care how old you are. This animated classic, narrated by Burl Ives, is a requirement.

CBS Entertainment/IMDB

'Love Actually'

Yes, we're including this movie. Can't beat Billy Mack's "Love is All Around" remake.

Peter Mountain/Universal Studios/IMDB

'The Polar Express'

There are many reasons to love this 2004 movie. Tom Hanks playing six different characters is six of them.

Warner Brothers/IMDB

'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Follow the holiday adventures of the beloved entourage -- and their dog, Snoopy -- and learn the real meaning of Christmas.

ABC