By Ben Westcott
Updated Feb. 8, 2018
Experts say newly released photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appear to reveal unexpected advances in the country’s missile program and a previously unseen type of projectile.
Here’s what the photos show:
A chart on the wall apparently shows a new rocket. Experts say it is unlikely to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
A diagram on the opposite wall appears to show another new three-stage missile, but details are unclear.
There is also what appears to be a wound-filament solid-fuel rocket casing. Experts say it would be lighter than previous metal versions, allowing missiles to fly further.
Experts believe North Korea intentionally released the photos.
I don’t think there’s any accident about this... This was the North Koreans showing us what we could possibly see soon.
Although the photos appear to show advancements in North Korea’s missile program, the country did agree to pull back from its previous pledge to launch missiles into the sea around the US territory of Guam.
At a rally in Arizona, Trump addressed the tension with North Korea.
