The Washington Football Team is set to announce its new name

By Jason Kurtz, Adrienne Vogt and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 7:29 a.m. ET, February 2, 2022
1 min ago

Top contenders for the Washington Football Team's new name

From CNN's Brandon Griggs and Jason Kurtz

As the Washington Football Team prepares to announce a new name, a list of top contenders has emerged.

Dating back to July 2020, Washington has been conducting market research, holding focus groups and soliciting fan recommendations (of which they received more than 40,000 submissions).

On an ESPN podcast last September, team CEO Tanya Snyder confirmed an unofficial list of eight finalists.

Those possible names for Washington's football team are:

  • Armada
  • Brigade
  • Commanders
  • Defenders
  • Presidents
  • Red Hogs
  • Red Wolves
  • Washington Football Team (the incumbent)

Over the summer, however, team president Jason Wright noted that Snyder's list of eight is not final and that additional names may still be in play. He also said last month that Red Wolves is no longer a candidate due to trademark issues.

3 min ago

The Washington Football Team is set to reveal its new name today

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Washington, DC, is soon to reveal its football team's new name.

The announcement is scheduled to come at some point on Wednesday morning.

In July 2020, the franchise ceased referring to itself as the Redskins, as the name had long been deemed offensive and was routinely denounced by Native American groups as an ethnic slur.

"We can't wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path — one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise," team president Jason Wright said a month ago.

Both "Wolves" and "RedWolves" had been mentioned as possible new names for the franchise, however Wright has since said neither will be the name of the future.

"We know that many of you loved one or both of these names," Wright said, adding "understanding the weight and importance of our team name, and excitement around other name options — both internally and within our fan base — we didn't want to risk going down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles."

Since the summer of 2020, the team simply went by the name Washington Football Team while a more permanent name was sought after.

Prior to 2020, the team had been called the Redskins dating back to 1937.