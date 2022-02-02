As the Washington Football Team prepares to announce a new name, a list of top contenders has emerged.

Dating back to July 2020, Washington has been conducting market research, holding focus groups and soliciting fan recommendations (of which they received more than 40,000 submissions).

On an ESPN podcast last September, team CEO Tanya Snyder confirmed an unofficial list of eight finalists.

Those possible names for Washington's football team are:

Armada

Brigade

Commanders

Defenders

Presidents

Red Hogs

Red Wolves

Washington Football Team (the incumbent)

Over the summer, however, team president Jason Wright noted that Snyder's list of eight is not final and that additional names may still be in play. He also said last month that Red Wolves is no longer a candidate due to trademark issues.