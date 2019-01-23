Violent protests in VenezuelaBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump expected to recognize Venezuela's opposition leader as nation's president
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Boris Sanchez
President Trump is expected to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela once Guaido takes the oath of office — a move that could take place as early as Wednesday, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The expected move comes nearly two weeks after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was inaugurated for a second term that the US, dozens of other countries and the Venezuelan opposition has decried as illegitimate.
Since then, Trump has mulled recognizing Guaido — the president of the National Assembly — as the country's legitimate president and top Trump administration officials have gradually ratcheted up their public statements, laying the groundwork for this step.
The White House is closely monitoring this week's protests and Maduro's response. On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence issued a message of support to Venezuelans planning to take to the streets, saying they had the "unwavering support of the United States."
Depending on the severity of Maduro's response, Trump is also prepared to take a range of actions to punish Maduro, including possible oil sanctions, two sources familiar with White House deliberations said. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Today's protests fall on a highly symbolic date
From CNN's Nicole Chavez
The protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and government today take place on a highly symbolic date for Venezuelans.
Wednesday marks the 61st anniversary of a civilian and military uprising that overthrew former Venezuelan dictator Gen. Marcos Perez Jimenez.
The protests also come weeks after Maduro began his second term in power as the country faces a deep economic crisis and dozens of countries dispute the legitimacy of his presidency. The opposition is accusing Maduro's government of "usurping power" and calling for new elections.
Why Venezuelans are protesting today
From CNN's Nicole Chavez
Scores of people are expected to take to the streets of Venezuela today in a revitalized effort against President Nicolas Maduro and his government.
The opposition-controlled National Assembly called for Wednesday's nationwide marches after accusing Maduro's government of "usurping power" and calling for new elections.
Today's marches come weeks after Maduro began his second term in power as the country faces a deep economic crisis and dozens of countries dispute the legitimacy of his presidency.
The country's economic crisis: Maduro has continued the huge social welfare programs and price control policies of Hugo Chavez, who steered the country toward socialism before dying in 2013. Through nearly a decade of mismanagement, Venezuela squandered its profound oil wealth, leaving its economy in tatters and Latin America reeling from an unprecedented mass exodus of migrants in search of food and medicine.
The United Nations estimates as many as 3 million Venezuelans have fled since 2014.