Trump officially recognizes Guaido as interim president of Venezuela

National Assembly President Juan Guaido swore himself in as President of Venezuela today before a massive crowd of supporters in Caracas.

“Raise your right hand, today, January 23rd 2019, in my condition as President of the National Assembly, invoking the articles of the Constitution – before Almighty God,” Guaido said, as the mass of supporters raised their hands. “I swear to formally assume the power of the National Executive Office as the President of Venezuela.

Guaido had declared the swear-in ceremony for Nicolas Maduro’s second term as president of Venezuela to be unconstitutional and called for new elections.

Many other countries, including the United States, said they also did not recognize Maduro’s new term.