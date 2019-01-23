Violent protests in VenezuelaBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
GOP senator says US diplomats shouldn't leave Venezuela
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, responding to Nicolás Maduro order to expel all US diplomats from Venezuela, tweeted that they shouldn't leave the country.
The Republican lawmaker said Maduro wasn't authorized to make such a demand since he wasn't the country's legitimate president. (Earlier today, National Assembly President Juan Guaido swore himself in as President of Venezuela today before a massive crowd of supporters in Caracas.)
Senior Trump administration official on Venezuela: "All options are on the table"
From CNN's Liz Stark
In a background call about Venezuela Wednesday, a senior Trump administration official said that “all options are on the table” with regards to possible future actions, including sanctions against the country.
The remarks comes as President Trump announced earlier that he is recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.
“In regards to the options, frankly in our sanctions, we’ve barely scratched the surface of what actually the United States can take from an economic sanctions front,” the senior administration official said.
CNN reported that depending on the severity of Nicolás Maduro's response, Trump is also prepared to take a range of actions to punish him, including possible oil sanctions, two sources familiar with White House deliberations said.
Later when asked about possible actions that the United States could take, the senior official reiterated:
“Now if they choose the route of violence and seek to usurp the constitutional order and democracy, let us be clear, that we have a host of options. We will take every single one of those options seriously,” the official cautioned.
“The message to Maduro and his cronies will be that — if that is the route they choose — it will be very clear to them … they will have no immediate future. They will have no immediate livelihood. And therefore, one way or another, have their days counted.”
"Get out!": Maduro breaks relations with US and demands all consular staff leave in next 72 hours
From CNN's Flora Charner
Nicolás Maduro spoke from the balcony of Venezuela’s presidential palace Wednesday, where he announced he was officially breaking political and diplomatic relations with the US and ordered all consular staff to leave the country within the next 72 hours.
“The imperial government of the United States is leading a coup attempt against us in order to install a puppet presidency that they can control in Venezuela,” Maduro said during the speech, which was live on state broadcaster VTV.
Organization of American States leader recognizes Guaido as president of Venezuela
From CNN’s Flora Charner
Organization of American States president Luis Almagro tweeted Wednesday his support for National Assembly President Juan Guaido moments after he swore himself in as president of Venezuela.
“We congratulate @jguaido as President in charge of #Venezuela. He has our full support and recognition to push the return of his country to democracy #23Jan #OaswithVenezuela," he tweeted.
The Organization of American States voted not to recognize President Nicolás Maduro’s second term as president of Venezuela during an extraordinary session on Jan. 10. The vote was 19 to 6, with eight abstentions and one absence.
Trump officially recognizes Guaido as interim president of Venezuela
President Trump officially recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela, the White House announced today.
Guaido swore himself in as Venezuela's president before massive crowds in Caracas today. The move comes nearly two weeks after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was inaugurated for a second term. The US, dozens of other countries and the Venezuelan opposition has decried Maduro's actions as illegitimate.
"Today, I am officially recognizing the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela. In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people, the National Assembly invoked the country’s constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant. The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law.
I will continue to use the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy. We encourage other Western Hemisphere governments to recognize National Assembly President Guaido as the Interim President of Venezuela, and we will work constructively with them in support of his efforts to restore constitutional legitimacy. We continue to hold the illegitimate Maduro regime directly responsible for any threats it may pose to the safety of the Venezuelan people. As Interim President Guaido noted yesterday: 'Violence is the usurper’s weapon; we only have one clear action: to remain united and firm for a democratic and free Venezuela.'"
United Nations is monitoring what's happening in Venezuela
From CNN's Richard Roth
The United Nations Secretary General is following the developments in Venezuela today, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said at Wednesday's briefing.
In a statement, the spokesman said the Secretary General is urging all groups to lower tensions and pursue every effort to prevent an escalation:
“The United Nations firmly rejects any kind of political violence. We underline the urgent need for all relevant actors to commit to inclusive and credible political negotiations to address the challenges facing the country, with full respect for the rule of law and human rights.”
National Assembly President Juan Guaido swears himself in as President of Venezuela
From CNN's Flora Charner
National Assembly President Juan Guaido swore himself in as President of Venezuela today before a massive crowd of supporters in Caracas.
“Raise your right hand, today, January 23rd 2019, in my condition as President of the National Assembly, invoking the articles of the Constitution – before Almighty God,” Guaido said, as the mass of supporters raised their hands. “I swear to formally assume the power of the National Executive Office as the President of Venezuela.
Guaido had declared the swear-in ceremony for Nicolas Maduro’s second term as president of Venezuela to be unconstitutional and called for new elections.
Many other countries, including the United States, said they also did not recognize Maduro’s new term.
Protesters are chanting "Sí, se puede" in Caracas
From CNN's Jorge Luis Pérez Valery
Masses of protesters have gathered in Caracas, the capitol of Venezuela. The group is chanting “Sí, se puede," which means "yes, we can."
CNN's Jorge Luis Pérez Valery is on the ground, watching the protests unfold.
"It was Impossible not to grab the phone and shoot it," he said.
Wednesday's protests are expected to be the largest demonstration since 2017. Thousands of protesters clashed with security forces for months at that time, accusing President Nicolas Maduro of imposing a dictatorship. More than 120 people were killed in protest-linked incidents during that unrest.
Trump expected to recognize Venezuela's opposition leader as nation's president
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Boris Sanchez
President Trump is expected to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela once Guaido takes the oath of office — a move that could take place as early as Wednesday, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The expected move comes nearly two weeks after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was inaugurated for a second term that the US, dozens of other countries and the Venezuelan opposition has decried as illegitimate.
Since then, Trump has mulled recognizing Guaido — the president of the National Assembly — as the country's legitimate president and top Trump administration officials have gradually ratcheted up their public statements, laying the groundwork for this step.
The White House is closely monitoring this week's protests and Maduro's response. On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence issued a message of support to Venezuelans planning to take to the streets, saying they had the "unwavering support of the United States."
Depending on the severity of Maduro's response, Trump is also prepared to take a range of actions to punish Maduro, including possible oil sanctions, two sources familiar with White House deliberations said. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.