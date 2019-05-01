Venezuela in crisis as Guaido calls for May Day protestsBy Sheena McKenzie, CNN
Streets calm in Caracas ahead of protests later Wednesday
Burnt out motorcycles and buses litter the streets of Caracas this morning as Venezuelans brace themselves for another day of protests.
International Workers Day -- held on May 1 -- is a public holiday in Venezuela and for now the streets remain fairly quiet, according to journalist Stefano Pozzebon in the capital.
That is likely to change dramatically in the coming hours after Guaido called for continued protests against Maduro today.
"We've heard these calls for uprising before," said Pozzebon. "What we haven't seen before is yesterday's images of armored vehicles hitting crowds and gunfights from both sides of the struggle."
Guaido: "We continue with more force" on Wednesday
In the last hour, Guaido tweeted that protests would "continue with more force than ever in Venezuela," and listed a number of meeting points in Caracas on Wednesday morning where protesters should gather.
Guaido also posted a link to his National Communication Center’s Twitter page which listed locations in 16 states throughout the country where protests will be taking place on Wednesday.
President Maduro has also called for pro-government marches to take place on Wednesday, which is international labor day -- a holiday marked by protests in many parts of the world.
Where things stand after yesterday's attempt to topple Maduro
As the sun rose over Venezuela Wednesday, it remained unclear whether the previous day's uprising, called for by opposition leader Juan Guaido, had tipped the balance in his months-long struggle for power with President Maduro.
The answer to that question still hangs in the balance after Maduro said his troops had defeated what he described as a "coup" attempt; Guaido, meanwhile, said Tuesday night that the President no longer had the support of the army.
Now attention turns to planned street protests on Wednesday, with supporters of both Guaido and Maduro expected to turn out in force.