Burnt out motorcycles and buses litter the streets of Caracas this morning as Venezuelans brace themselves for another day of protests.

International Workers Day -- held on May 1 -- is a public holiday in Venezuela and for now the streets remain fairly quiet, according to journalist Stefano Pozzebon in the capital.

That is likely to change dramatically in the coming hours after Guaido called for continued protests against Maduro today.

"We've heard these calls for uprising before," said Pozzebon. "What we haven't seen before is yesterday's images of armored vehicles hitting crowds and gunfights from both sides of the struggle."

Charred motorcycles in the capital Caracas Wednesday. Charred motorcycles in the capital Caracas Wednesday. Michael Holmes/CNN