Tear gas fired at protesters in Caracas

Speaking to a crowd in Caracas, Juan Guaido admitted that he did not have enough military defectors on his side to declare victory during yesterday's unrest.

"We have to acknowledge that yesterday there weren't enough [pro-Guaido military defectors]," the National Assembly President and opposition leader said.

He added: "We have to insist that all the armed forces [show up] together. We are not asking for a confrontation. We are not asking for a confrontation among brothers, it’s the opposite. We just want them to be on the side of the people."