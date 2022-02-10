Canadian police: 25 arrests and more than 1,550 tickets issued in Ottawa demonstrations

Police monitor access one of the roads near Parliament Hill on Thursday in Ottawa, Canada. (Alex Kent/Shutterstock)

At least 25 arrests have been made and more than 1,550 tickets were issued in relation to the demonstrations in the city of Ottawa, Canada, according to a news release from Ottawa Police Service Works.

"There have been 25 arrests in relation to criminal charges," the release read. "Bylaw and Police Services have issued more than 1,550 tickets, including tickets."

According to the release, officers have also negotiated the removal of 12 trucks at the Coventry Road encampment and ten additional trucks have departed from the downtown core.

"Investigative Units estimate that approximately 25% of heavy vehicles are currently being used to house families with children. We have consulted the Children’s Aid Society to ensure the safety of these children," the release read.

Since the demonstrations began, police responded to nearly 1,000 calls for service related to the demonstrations, according to the release, and there are 126 active criminal offense investigations.

Where things stand: The trucks so far have blockaded Ottawa's downtown core, and demonstrators have in recent days parked their bulky vehicles in the middle of critical roadways between Canada and the US.

Thursday marked the fourth day protesters impeded access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor — the busiest international crossing in North America.

In addition, a mix of semi-trailers and farm equipment shut down the border crossing connecting Emerson, Manitoba, and Pembina, North Dakota, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba. The Coutts access point between Alberta and Montana has also been blocked.