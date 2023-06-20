Hamish Harding is seen in an image released by the Explorers Club. From The Explorers Club

Businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding is one of the passengers on the submersible that went missing during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic, according to a social media post by his company, Action Aviation.

“The sub had a successful launch and Hamish is currently diving,” the company said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

OceanGate, the company conducting the expedition, released a statement Monday confirming it lost contact with the submersible but did not specify who was onboard.

Harding, a British national, was one of the first people to travel the Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean — the deepest known point on Earth.

The United Arab Emirates-based businessman also made headlines in 2019 for being part of a flight crew that broke the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe via both poles. More recently, he was a passenger on Blue Origin’s June 2022 space flight.

Harding posted on Facebook on Saturday about his participation in the expedition.

Harding posted an image of the submersible to his social media accounts on Saturday, June 17. From Hamish Harding/Facebook

“I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic,” the post read.

CNN has reached out to Action Aviation for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Explorers Club, a New York-based group of elite explorers and scientists that’s been involved in many of the world’s most prestigious discoveries, confirmed Harding was on the submersible.

President Richard Garriott de Cayeux said in a statement he saw Harding last week and “his excitement about this expedition was palpable.”

“I know he was looking forward to conducting research at the site,” he said.

Harding is one of the founding members of the club.

A spokesperson for the UK foreign office told CNN it was aware of reports of a British citizen on the submersible.

“We are in contact with the family of a British man following reports of a missing submarine off the coast of North America,” the spokesperson said.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian contributed reporting to this post.