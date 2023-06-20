A search and rescue operation is underway for a missing submersible operated by a company that handles expeditions to the Titanic wreckage off the coast of St John’s, Newfoundland, in Canada.
The vessel has 70 to 96 hours of life support, officials said Monday.
Here's what we know so far:
- The timeline: The expedition began with a 400-nautical-mile journey to the wreck site, which is about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The submersible began its descent Sunday morning but lost contact with a crew of Polar Prince, the support ship that transported the vessel to the site, 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent, officials said. The US Coast Guard launched searches on the surface of the water and an aircraft to start conducting aerial and radar searches after it was alerted that the submersible was overdue, Rear Adm. John Mauger told a news conference Monday.
- What we know about the vessel: The submersible, named “Titan,” weighs 23,000 pounds and is made of carbon fiber and titanium, according to the tour operator, OceanGate Expeditions. The 21-foot vessel has life support for up to 96 hours, according to the OceanGate website. Mauger said officials "anticipate that they're somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours" of oxygen available on the vessel at this point. The Titanic wreckage, discovered in 1985, sits in two parts at the bottom of the ocean nearly 13,000 feet below the surface.
- Who is on board: Five people are in the missing submersible, according to authorities. Businessman Hamish Harding is one of the passengers, according to a social media post by his company, Action Aviation. Typically a pilot, a “content expert” and three paying passengers are on the expeditions, according to the OceanGate website. The cost of joining the eight-day expedition is "from $250,000," according to the operator. Mauger said the Coast Guard is notifying the families of the people on the submersible.
- Search efforts: The effort is incorporating aircraft, sonar buoys and "sonar on the ship that is out there to listen for any sounds that we can detect in the water column," Mauger said. The Polar Prince is also assisting with the search, a co-owner said. The Canadian Armed Forces and the US Coast Guard have deployed aircraft to the remote area of the North Atlantic. The US Coast Guard said Monday it will continue to conduct surface searches throughout the evening.
- Focus on crew: OceanGate Expeditions said Monday it is taking "every step possible" to return the five crew members to safety. "We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible," it said.
- What's next: The Coast Guard said its priority is locating the submersible. If crews do find the vessel in the water, then rescue plans will be formed, Mauger said. At that point, the Coast Guard will reach out to the US Navy, the Canadian Armed Forces and private industry partners to assess what "underwater rescue capability might be available," Mauger said.