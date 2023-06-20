World
Search mission continues for missing Titanic tour sub

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:02 a.m. ET, June 20, 2023
1 min ago

Here's what we know so far about the search for a missing submersible near Titanic wreckage

From CNN staff

JRCC Halifax has launched a Royal Canadian Air Force Aurora aircraft from Nova Scotia to assist in the aerial search for the submersible.
JRCC Halifax has launched a Royal Canadian Air Force Aurora aircraft from Nova Scotia to assist in the aerial search for the submersible.

A search and rescue operation is underway for a missing submersible operated by a company that handles expeditions to the Titanic wreckage off the coast of St John’s, Newfoundland, in Canada.

The vessel has 70 to 96 hours of life support, officials said Monday.

Here's what we know so far:

  • The timeline: The expedition began with a 400-nautical-mile journey to the wreck site, which is about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The submersible began its descent Sunday morning but lost contact with a crew of Polar Prince, the support ship that transported the vessel to the site, 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent, officials said. The US Coast Guard launched searches on the surface of the water and an aircraft to start conducting aerial and radar searches after it was alerted that the submersible was overdue, Rear Adm. John Mauger told a news conference Monday.
  • What we know about the vessel: The submersible, named “Titan,” weighs 23,000 pounds and is made of carbon fiber and titanium, according to the tour operator, OceanGate Expeditions. The 21-foot vessel has life support for up to 96 hours, according to the OceanGate website. Mauger said officials "anticipate that they're somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours" of oxygen available on the vessel at this point. The Titanic wreckage, discovered in 1985, sits in two parts at the bottom of the ocean nearly 13,000 feet below the surface.
  • Who is on board: Five people are in the missing submersible, according to authorities. Businessman Hamish Harding is one of the passengers, according to a social media post by his company, Action Aviation. Typically a pilot, a “content expert” and three paying passengers are on the expeditions, according to the OceanGate website. The cost of joining the eight-day expedition is "from $250,000," according to the operator. Mauger said the Coast Guard is notifying the families of the people on the submersible.
  • Search efforts: The effort is incorporating aircraft, sonar buoys and "sonar on the ship that is out there to listen for any sounds that we can detect in the water column," Mauger said. The Polar Prince is also assisting with the search, a co-owner said. The Canadian Armed Forces and the US Coast Guard have deployed aircraft to the remote area of the North Atlantic. The US Coast Guard said Monday it will continue to conduct surface searches throughout the evening.
  • Focus on crew: OceanGate Expeditions said Monday it is taking "every step possible" to return the five crew members to safety. "We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible," it said.
  • What's next: The Coast Guard said its priority is locating the submersible. If crews do find the vessel in the water, then rescue plans will be formed, Mauger said. At that point, the Coast Guard will reach out to the US Navy, the Canadian Armed Forces and private industry partners to assess what "underwater rescue capability might be available," Mauger said.
1 hr 9 min ago

OceanGate says it's taking "every step possible" to bring missing submersible crew back to safety

From CNN’s Jackie Wattles

OceanGate Expeditions says it is taking “every step possible” to return the five crew members onboard the missing submersible to safety and focusing its entire search effort on their wellbeing, according to a statement released by the company Monday night.

OceanGate Expeditions is the group that was conducting the expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic

“We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible,” the statement read.

Here's their full statement:

“For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely. We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available.” 
1 hr 9 min ago

US Coast Guard says it will search for missing submersible throughout the evening

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

The US Coast Guard tweeted that it will continue to conduct surface searches for the missing submersible throughout the evening.

The Coast Guard tweeted that The Polar Prince, the vessel used to transport the submersible to the site of the Titanic wreckage before the expedition, as well as aerial support from the Air Force’s 106th Rescue Wing, will be involved in the surface searches. 

“Two C-130 flights have been completed from @USCG CG Air Station Elizabeth City,” read the tweet, posted at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Canadian Coast Guard surface and subsurface search, as conducted by Canadian P8 Poseidon aircraft, will continue in the morning, according to the US Coast Guard.

96 hours: The submersible has 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board, based on information received from the vessel operator, US Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger told a news conference Monday. The Coast Guard "anticipate that they're somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours" of oxygen available on the vessel, he said.

52 min ago

Hamish Harding posted photos of the submersible before it launched on Sunday

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy

Photos of the submersible were posted on Action Aviation's business Instagram page.
Photos of the submersible were posted on Action Aviation's business Instagram page.

Businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding posted photos of the vessel on social media Sunday before the launch of the expedition. 

Harding is one of the passengers on the submersible that went missing during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic, according to a social media post by his company, Action Aviation. 

The photos were posted on Action Aviation's business Instagram page. They show the submersible sitting in a cradle-like flotation device in the Atlantic Ocean.

A caption accompanying the photos said that it "had a successful launch" and was "currently diving."  

Another post from the account, posted on Saturday, noted that the weather had been bad but a "window" had opened up for Sunday.

The submersible went missing during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic off Newfoundland, Canada.
The submersible went missing during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic off Newfoundland, Canada.

1 hr 34 min ago

Businessman Hamish Harding is one of the passengers on the submersible, his company says

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy 

Hamish Harding is seen in an image released by the Explorers Club. 
Hamish Harding is seen in an image released by the Explorers Club.

Businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding is one of the passengers on the submersible that went missing during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic, according to a social media post by his company, Action Aviation. 

“The sub had a successful launch and Hamish is currently diving,” the company said in an Instagram post on Sunday. 

OceanGate, the company conducting the expedition, released a statement Monday confirming it lost contact with the submersible but did not specify who was onboard.

Harding, a British national, was one of the first people to travel the Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean — the deepest known point on Earth.

The United Arab Emirates-based businessman also made headlines in 2019 for being part of a flight crew that broke the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe via both poles. More recently, he was a passenger on Blue Origin’s June 2022 space flight.  

Harding posted on Facebook on Saturday about his participation in the expedition.

Harding posted an image of the submersible to his social media accounts on Saturday, June 17.
Harding posted an image of the submersible to his social media accounts on Saturday, June 17.

“I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic,” the post read.

CNN has reached out to Action Aviation for comment but did not immediately receive a response. 

The Explorers Club, a New York-based group of elite explorers and scientists that’s been involved in many of the world’s most prestigious discoveries, confirmed Harding was on the submersible.

President Richard Garriott de Cayeux said in a statement he saw Harding last week and “his excitement about this expedition was palpable.”

“I know he was looking forward to conducting research at the site,” he said.

Harding is one of the founding members of the club.

A spokesperson for the UK foreign office told CNN it was aware of reports of a British citizen on the submersible.

“We are in contact with the family of a British man following reports of a missing submarine off the coast of North America,” the spokesperson said.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 44 min ago

A search and rescue operation is underway for a submersible touring the wreckage of the Titanic

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Raja Razek

Officials are in a race against time to find a civilian submersible that had five people aboard after it went missing Sunday in the North Atlantic while voyaging to the wreckage of the Titanic.

The 21-foot vessel has four days of emergency capability, the leader of search and rescue efforts said Monday afternoon, as crews with the US and Canadian coast guards continued scouring the ocean’s surface about 900 miles east of Cape Cod and used sonar to listen for sounds far below the water, which is up to 13,000 feet deep in the area.

The five people on board the vessel, which was on an expedition to view the Titanic wreckage, comprised one pilot and four “mission specialists,” Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the US Coast Guard’s First District, said Monday in a news conference. He didn’t identify the five and said authorities still were in the process of contacting family members.

He referred reporters to the group conducting the expedition, OceanGate Expeditions, for information about what the term “mission specialist” entails.

“We’re working very closely at this point to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can do to locate the submersible and rescue those on board,” Mauger said.

The Canadian research ship Polar Prince on Sunday notified the military branch it had lost contact with the underwater vessel, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Samantha Corcoran. In a tweet, the Coast Guard said the communication stopped approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive.

Time is a factor, officials said. “In terms of the hours, we understood that that was 96 hours of rescue or emergency capability from the operator,” Mauger told reporters. “And so we anticipate that there’s somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours available at this point.”

A British businessman based in the United Arab Emirates, Hamish Harding, is one of the people on the submersible, according to a social media post by the company he owns, Action Aviation.

“The sub had a successful launch and Hamish is currently diving,” the company said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Read more here.