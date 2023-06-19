World
2 min ago

5 people missing on submersible near Titanic wreckage, US Coast Guard says

From CNN’s Raja Razek

The US Coast Guard is searching for five people aboard a missing submersible near the Titanic wreckage, a spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

The Coast Guard received the first phone call about the missing submersible on Sunday, US Coast Guard Boston Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Samantha Corcoran told CNN.

“There are five people we are searching for,” Corcoran said, adding that she does not know the specifics of all five people.

According to an archived version of the website run by the tour operator, OceanGate Expeditions accessible via the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine – the submersible holds up to five people: a pilot, a “content expert” and three paying passengers.

There are two aircraft and a ship on the scene searching, Corcoran said.

One aircraft is a Coast Guard C-130, and the second is a P-8 Poseidon aircraft from RCC Halifax, which is able to search and detect submarines underwater.

A Canadian Coast Guard ship is en route to the area as well, according to Corcoran.

Some background: The eight-day expedition is based out of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, with a maximum of six people. The trip begins with a 400-nautical-mile journey to the wreck site.

There, up to five people, board the submersible named “Titan” and descend to the bottom of the ocean.

14 min ago

Vessel that carried submersible to Titanic site is 1 of 3 ships involved in search and rescue 

From Gabe Cohen

Polar Prince, a vessel used to transport the missing submersible to the site of the Titanic wreckage before the expedition, is now assisting with the search and rescue efforts, a spokesperson for Horizon Maritime, a co-owner of the ship, told CNN. 

Polar Prince is a former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaking ship, the company said. 

Horizon Maritime says it has also dispatched an additional vessel, the Horizon Arctic, to assist. The company’s website says the Horizon Arctic is “designed and equipped for advanced offshore support operations.” 

Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax dispatched a third vessel — the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Kopit Hopson 1752 — to help in the search and rescue operation, it told CNN.

19 min ago

Member of Titanic expedition posted photos of the submersible before it launched on Sunday

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy

One of the people on the missing submersible posted photos of the vessel on Sunday before the launch of the expedition. 

The photos were posted on a dive participant's business Instagram page. They show the submersible sitting in a cradle-like flotation device in the Atlantic Ocean.

A caption accompanying the photos said that it "had a successful launch" and was "currently diving."  

Another post from the account, posted on Saturday, noted that the weather had been bad but a "window" had opened up for Sunday.

Ocean Gate Expeditions, the company running the expedition, has not responded to CNN's inquiries about what happened during the dive.

CNN is not naming the individual at this time but has reached out to their company for comment.

24 min ago

Expedition participant says team that launched missing sub is "focused on board here for our friends"

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy

 

An expedition participant on board the Polar Prince, the ship that launched the now-missing submersible, said Monday that everybody is "focused on board here for our friends."

Rory Golden made the post on Facebook after being contacted by CNN.   

"We have a situation that is now the part of a major Search and Rescue effort, being undertaken by major agencies," he wrote. "That is where our focus is right now."

He asked people not to ask for the names of the people on the missing submersible or speculate. “I have seen some comments already on social media that are highly inappropriate and insensitive,” he said.

Golden said that the online and internet options were being restricted "to keep bandwidth available for the coordinated effort that is taking place."

"The reaction and offers of help globally is truly astonishing, and only goes to show the real goodness in people at a time like this," he said.  

Golden ended the post by thanking everyone and saying, "Think positive. We are.”

23 min ago

More agencies providing rescue coordination resources in search for missing vessel

From CNN's Raja Razek

The US Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Boston is coordinating the response to a report of a vessel bound for the Titanic wreckage that has gone missing, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The Canadian government department added that Joint Rescue Coordination Centre JRCC Halifax in Nova Scotia is also providing assistance.

CNN is reaching out to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Boston.

17 min ago

US Coast Guard mobilizes aircraft in search for submersible near Titanic wreckage 

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

A still taken from video of the Titanic wreckage released by OceanGate Expeditions in 2022.
A still taken from video of the Titanic wreckage released by OceanGate Expeditions in 2022. OceanGate/Eyepress/Reuters

The US Coast Guard is “bringing all assets to bear” in searching for a submersible near the Titanic wreckage that was reported “overdue” as of Sunday, an official said.

The particular submersible is “advertised to have 96 hours of survival time, I think that’s based on the amount of oxygen available in the capsule and so that gives us some time to continue searching and continue using all means to try and locate the crew members," District 1 Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told Fox News.  

CNN reported earlier Monday that a search and was is underway for the missing submersible. It is operated by a company that handles expeditions to the Titanic wreckage off the coast of St John’s, Newfoundland in Canada, according to a company statement.

Assets including aircraft were immediately mobilized Sunday, Mauger said, adding the remote part of the ocean 900 miles off the Massachusetts coast is complicating the search and rescue.

US officials are coordinating with the Canadian Coast Guard and armed forces in the area who have also launched two of their own aircraft, he said. One particular piece of equipment has the ability to drop “sono buoys” and detect underwater noises.

“We don’t have equipment on site yet that can do a comprehensive sonar survey of the bottom, but we’re working very closely with our partners both within the federal government and in the Canadian armed forces and with private resources that are there to provide that capability,” he told Fox News.

“As you noted this is on the site of a wreckage, the wreckage Titanic, and so there’s a lot of debris on the bottom and locating an object on the bottom would be difficult but we will bring all assets to bare that we can to try and find the submersible and rescue the crew members," Mauger added.

 He said if they were to find the vessel underwater, they would need to coordinate with the US Navy and Canadian armed forces to be able to pull it out.

26 min ago

Search and rescue underway for missing Titanic submersible

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

An undated photograph of OceanGate's Titan submersible. It can hold up to five people on a dive to the bottom of the ocean.
An undated photograph of OceanGate's Titan submersible. It can hold up to five people on a dive to the bottom of the ocean. From OceanGate/File

A search and rescue operation is underway for a missing submersible operated by a company that handles expeditions to the Titanic wreckage off the coast of St John’s, Newfoundland, in Canada.

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” Ocean Gate Expeditions said in a statement Monday adding, they are “exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely.”

“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” according to a statement provided by CNN News Partner CTV.

 “We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers," it said.

CNN has reached out to the Boston Coastguard and authorities in Newfoundland, Canada. 

Tanika Gray contributed reporting to this post.

56 min ago

Here's what we know about the expedition to the Titanic wreckage

From CNN's Eric Levenson

Officials are conducting a search and rescue mission for a submersible that went missing during a trip to the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Titanic infamously hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in April 1912, killing over 1,500 people. The wreckage of the Titanic, discovered in 1985, sits in two parts at the bottom of the ocean nearly 13,000 feet below the surface southeast of Newfoundland.

Now, costly private tours have been offered to tourists, allowing people to see the wreck up close. The missing tour was operated by Ocean Gate Expeditions.

An archived version of OceanGate’s website, accessible via the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, lays out what passengers can expect on the trip.

“Follow in Jacques Cousteau’s footsteps and become an underwater explorer — beginning with a dive to the wreck of the RMS Titanic. This is your chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary,” the website said. “Become one of the few to see the Titanic with your own eyes.”

The eight-day expedition is based out of St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, with a maximum of six people. The trip begins with a 400-nautical-mile journey to the wreck site.

There, up to five people, including a pilot, a “content expert” and three paying passengers, on board the submersible named “Titan” and descend to the bottom of the ocean.