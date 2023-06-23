Debris from the missing Titan submersible was found near the wreckage of the Titanic Thursday, five days after a massive search operation was launched when the vessel lost contact with its mother ship.
US Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said the vessel suffered a "catastrophic implosion," killing all five people on board.
Here's a timeline of events:
- Sunday: Titan launches from support vessel Polar Prince around 9 a.m. and begins its 2-hour dive to the Titanic wreck. It loses contact with the ship 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent, with their last communication to the surface at 11:47 a.m, officials say. The US Coast Guard is alerted and search operations begin later that day. The US Navy detects an acoustic signature consistent with an implosion and relays that information to commanders leading the search effort, a senior official tells CNN. But the sound is determined to be “not definitive,” the official says, and the search continues.
- Monday: The US and Canadian coast guards continue surface and subsurface searches. A Canadian aircraft and two C-130 flights conduct aerial and radar searches and sonar buoys are deployed to listen for sounds in the water column. Officials say if the submersible is still intact, it is estimated to have between 70 and 96 hours of life support. The US Coast Guard says its priority is locating the vessel. British businessman Hamish Harding is identified as one of the passengers.
- Tuesday: Sonar picks up banging sounds from underneath the water in 30-minute intervals, according to an internal government memo. The US Coast Guard says underwater noises were also detected by a Canadian P-3 aircraft but searches "yielded negative results." The search expands into a massive international operation with underwater capability. More ships and aircraft join the mission. The other crewmembers are identified as Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
- Wednesday: The US Coast Guard expands the search site as estimated oxygen levels on the submersible are thought to have reached critical levels. A fleet of ships and specialized equipment is deployed, including a US Navy salvage system capable of retrieving vessels off the bottom of the ocean floor. More banging sounds are heard and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) equipment is relocated to try to pinpoint the them — but yield no results. Questions are raised over the safety of the submersible, including that operators OceanGate Expeditions declined a safety review of the Titan.
- Thursday: A remote operated vehicle reaches the sea floor for the first time as new, high-tech vessels and medical personnel move to the search site with efforts reaching a pivotal moment. Around midday ET, the US Coast Guard says a debris field was discovered in the search area by an ROV and is later assessed to be from the external body of the sub. OceanGate says it believes the passengers have "sadly been lost." In an update, the US Coast Guard says five major pieces of debris from the sub have been found and are "consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber." Around 3 p.m. ET, Rear Adm. John Mauger, says the vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion," killing all five on board. The location of the submersible was in an area that was approximately 1,600 feet from the wreck of the Titanic, and officials say they are working to piece together a timeline of what happened.