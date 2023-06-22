World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Missing Titanic sub search

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Missing Titanic sub search continues as oxygen runs out

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:22 a.m. ET, June 22, 2023
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Titan pilot Stockton Rush said in 2021 he's "broken some rules" to build the now-missing submersible

From CNN's Allison Morrow

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate and one of five people on the submersible missing in the North Atlantic, has cultivated a reputation as a kind of modern-day Jacques Cousteau — a nature lover, adventurer and visionary.

Rush, 61, has approached his dream of deep-sea exploration with child-like verve and an antipathy toward regulations — a pattern that has come into sharp relief since Sunday night, when his vessel, the Titan, went missing.

“At some point, safety just is pure waste,” Stockton told journalist David Pogue in an interview last year. “I mean, if you just want to be safe, don’t get out of bed. Don’t get in your car. Don’t do anything.”

In another interview, Stockton boasted that he’d "broken some rules" in his career.

“I think it was General MacArthur who said you’re remembered for the rules you break,” Rush said in a video interview with YouTuber Alan Estrada last year. “And I’ve broken some rules to make this. I think I’ve broken them with logic and good engineering behind me.”

Ocean exploration: Rush said he believes deeply that the sea, rather than the sky, offers humanity the best shot at survival when the Earth’s surface becomes uninhabitable.

“The future of mankind is underwater, it’s not on Mars,” he told Estrada. “We will have a base underwater … If we trash this planet, the best life boat for mankind is underwater.”

In his eagerness to explore, Rush has often appeared skeptical, if not dismissive, of regulations that might slow innovation.

The commercial sub industry is “obscenely safe” he told Smithsonian Magazine in 2019, “because they have all these regulations. But it also hasn’t innovated or grown — because they have all these regulations.”

Read more about Stockton Rush here.

22 min ago

Search for the missing submersible is entering a critical fifth day. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

The search for the missing Titan submersible is now in a critical stage, as rescue teams race overnight to locate the vessel before oxygen supplies run out.

The submersible begins each trip with 96 hours of life support and has been missing since Sunday, setting up Thursday morning as a key target for finding the vessel and those on board.

On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard widened the search area and rerouted some of its equipment to try to pinpoint banging sounds heard during the aerial search in the remote North Atlantic area. Though it didn't yield any results, the sonar devices from the Canadian P-3 aircraft are being analyzed by the US Navy, officials said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a fleet of ships and specialized equipment has been deployed, including a US Navy deep ocean salvage system and Canadian Coast Guard ship John Cabot, which has "side scanning sonar capabilities."

Here's the latest:

  • How the sub went missing: The vessel, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its two-hour descent to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday morning. (See how deep the wreckage is here.) It lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that transported the craft to the location in the North Atlantic, 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent, officials said. Search operations began later that day. It’s still not clear what happened to the submersible, why it lost contact, and how close it was to the Titanic when it went missing.
  • What we know about the noises: Banging noises were identified by Canadian aircraft on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Remotely operated vehicle (ROV) equipment was relocated to where the noises were detected, according to Capt. Jamie Frederick, the response coordinator for the First Coast Guard District. But searches in the area "yielded negative results," he said. Data from the plane that identified the noises was sent to the US Navy, but has so far been inconclusive," Frederick said, adding that the Coast Guard does not know what the sounds were.
  • What it could be like onboard: Officials believe the five people on board have "limited rations" of food and water. Ret. Navy Capt. David Marquet, a former submarine captain, told CNN the near-freezing water at that depth is probably making the situation very uncomfortable. "There's frost on the inside of the parts of the submarine. They're all huddled together trying to conserve their body heat. They're running low on oxygen and they're exhaling carbon dioxide," he said.
  • The Polar Prince: The support vessel that brought the submersible to the dive site will remain in the ocean until the search is complete, the operator said Wednesday. Horizon Maritime Services said the Polar Prince's role is to support the Coast Guard and that searchers are "very aware of the time sensitivity around this mission." There is a crew of 17 people on the vessel, said Sean Leet, the company's co-founder and chairman.
  • Specialized equipment: If search crews locate the missing submersible deep in the ocean, authorities will then face a highly complex recovery mission. A US Navy salvage system arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, a Navy official said. The Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS) is capable of retrieving objects or vessels off the bottom of the ocean floor up to a depth of 20,000 feet, but needs first to be welded to a ship which could take a full day, the official said.
  • More safety concerns: An industry leader said OceanGate Expeditions strayed from industry norms by declining a voluntary, rigorous safety review of Titan. “There are 10 submarines in the world that can go 12,000 feet and deeper,” said Will Kohnen of the Marine Technology Society. “All of them are certified except the Oceangate submersible.” Court filings also reveal OceanGate years ago was confronted with safety concerns about the vessel. Records also show the company faced a series of mechanical problems and inclement weather conditions that forced the cancellation or delays of trips in recent years.
  • 2021 claims disputed: The University of Washington reiterated Wednesday that they were not involved in the design, engineering or testing of the Titan submersible, despite assertions that they were, according to a 2021 court filing by OceanGate. CNN reached out to OceanGate for comment. Separately, Boeing also released a statement saying they were not a partner on the Titan and they did not design or build the submersible, despite a 2021 press release from OceanGate listing the company as a "partner." OceanGate told CNN it was unable to provide additional information about its relationship with Boeing.
1 hr 44 min ago

US Coast Guard provides new search pattern graphic

From CNN staff

The United States Coast Guard provided a new graphic Wednesday night showing the updated search pattern for the Titan submersible.

Search patterns used in the search for the Titan submersible after it went missing 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Search patterns used in the search for the Titan submersible after it went missing 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Coast Guard First District Command Center.

The USCG also said the following assets are on their way to the site to assist in the search:

  • Canadian CGS Ann Harvey 
  • Canadian CGS Terry Fox 
  • Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic (ROV) 
  • French Research Vessel L’Atalante (ROV) 
  • His Majesty's Canadian Ship Glace Bay (mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel) 
  • Air National Guard C-130  
  • ROV from Magellan
2 hr 40 min ago

The ocean's depths are so elusive that only 20% of the seafloor has been mapped

From CNN's Jackie Wattles, Ashley Strickland and Katie Hunt

The submersible vehicle currently lost at sea is part of a relatively new effort enabling tourists and other paying customers to explore the depths of the ocean, the vast majority of which has never been seen by human eyes.

Though people have been exploring the ocean’s surface for tens of thousands of years, only about 20% of the seafloor has been mapped, according to 2022 figures from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Researchers often say that traveling to space is easier than plunging to the bottom of the ocean. While 12 astronauts have spent a collective total of 300 hours on the lunar surface, only three people have spent around three hours exploring Challenger Deep, the deepest known point of Earth’s seabed, according to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

"We have better maps of the moon and Mars than we do of our own planet,” said Dr. Gene Feldman, an oceanographer emeritus at NASA who spent more than 30 years at the space agency.

There’s a reason deep-sea exploration by humans has been so limited: Traveling to the ocean’s depths means entering a realm with enormous levels of pressure the farther you descend — a high-risk endeavor. The environment is dark with almost no visibility. The cold temperatures are extreme.

Many of the factors that could make the vessel so difficult to locate and recover are also the reasons a comprehensive exploration of the ocean floor remains elusive.

“Aquatic search is pretty tricky, as the ocean floor is a lot more rugged than on land,” said Dr. Jamie Pringle, a reader in forensic geoscience at England’s Keele University, in a statement.

Read the full story here.

2 hr 41 min ago

This is who's on board the missing submersible

From CNN staff

Authorities said the Titan submersible was carrying five people when its mothership lost contact with it on Sunday, about 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent to explore the Titanic wreckage. 

Here's what we know about the people on board:

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver with decades of experience exploring the Titanic, is on the vessel, according to his family.

Nargeolet serves as the director of underwater research at RMS Titanic Inc., the company that has exclusive rights to salvage artifacts from the ship. According to his biography on the company's website, Nargeolet completed 35 dives to the wreck and supervised the recovery of 5,000 artifacts. He spent 22 years in the French Navy, where he rose to the rank of commander, the website says. 

British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding is on the submersible, his company Action Aviation said in a social media statement.

Harding made headlines in 2019 for being part of a flight crew that broke the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe via both poles. In 2020, he became one of the first people to dive to Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean, widely believed to be the deepest point in the world's oceans. Last year, he paid an undisclosed sum of money for one of the seats on Blue Origin's space flight. 

The family of Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, said the two are on board. A family statement said the duo had taken the "journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean."

The Dawoods are a prominent Pakistani business family. Dawood Hercules Corporation, their business, is among the largest corporations in the country, with a portfolio spanning energy, petrochemicals, fertilizers, IT, food and agriculture.

OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush is among the five onboard, according to a source with knowledge of the mission plan.

The company did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment about Rush being aboard. According to the company's social media posts, he has previously piloted "Titan," the missing vessel.

1 hr 44 min ago

What the explorers aboard the missing submersible would expect on their trip

From CNN staff

The missing submersible's trip to the wreckage of the Titanic was the final expedition of five such tours scheduled for this year, an archived version of the operator's website said.

OceanGate Expeditions said each eight-day trip is a "unique travel experience" that also helps the scientific community as "every dive also has a scientific objective," according to an archived version of the itinerary seen by CNN, which is no longer accessible on their website.

Here's an overview of the itinerary:

  • Day 1: Divers arrive at St. John's, Newfoundland, meet the expedition crew and board the ship that will take them to the Titanic wreck site. The Polar Prince was the support ship that transported the crew for this current mission.
  • Day 2: The ship continues out to the dive site in the North Atlantic Ocean. The expedition leader will go over safety information and dive logistics. The science team and content experts will also help divers prepare what they may discover on the dive.
  • Day 3-7: Diving begins depending on the sea conditions. Final dive checks take place before crew members board the five-person Titan submersible. Those not diving the first day "will be incorporated into other areas of dive ops — like driving the dingy, assisting the Expedition Manager, collecting media," the website said. For those onboard the Titan, the descent takes about two hours and crew members will assist the pilot "with coms and tracking, take notes for the science team about what you see outside of the viewport, watch a movie or eat lunch," it said. "Soon you will arrive at depth, and after some navigating across the seafloor and debris field, finally see what you’ve been waiting for: the RMS Titanic." An onboard content expert will point out key features of the wreck and animal life while exploring the wreck, it said. "Enjoy hours of exploring the wreck and debris field before making the two-hour ascent to the surface," the website said.
  • Day 8: The ship makes the 380-mile journey back to St. Johns.

Five more expeditions were planned for 2024, according to the archived version of the itinerary.

1 hr 46 min ago

What's the difference between a submersible and a submarine?

From CNN staff

A submersible, such as the missing Titan vessel, is a type of watercraft — but it has some key differences from the better-known submarine.

Unlike submarines, a submersible needs a mother ship to launch it. The Titan's support ship was the Polar Prince, a former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaking ship, according to the ship's co-owner Horizon Maritime.

A submarine can also stay underwater much longer, while submersibles have much fewer power reserves, according to OceanGate, the company operating the Titan expedition, in a webpage seen by CNN that is no longer available.

The Titan has 96 hours of life support capacity, and its dives down to the Titanic wreckage usually last 10 to 11 hours, according to the site — compared to submarines that can stay underwater for months.