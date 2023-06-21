World
3 min ago

Explorers Club says its working on approval for deep-sea mapping company to join the search

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Explorers Club President Richard Garriott de Cayeux said they are continuing to work on getting approval for deep sea-mapping company Magellan to be allowed to deploy and assist in the search for the missing submersible.

Magellan, best known for its one-of-a-kind deep sea imagery of the Titanic, operates deep-sea diving equipment, including Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) capable of reaching the needed depths, according to its website.

In a letter sent to club membership Tuesday, Cayeux listed four points, which he said gave the club "much greater confidence."

Here's what he said:

  1. There is cause for hope, based on data from the field – we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site 
  2. They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy
  3. We believe they are doing everything possible with all resources they have
  4. We now have direct lines to the highest levels of Congress, The Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy and The White House, thanks to your support. We continue to work on approval for the Magellan ROVs to be allowed to deploy to the site as we believe they can provide invaluable assistance

Magellan says they need a plane: Earlier Tuesday, CNN spoke with Magellan’s chairman David Thompson, who said his company had received written notice from OceanGate Expeditions to mobilize early Monday and help.  

However, they need an aircraft with the ability to transport their deep-sea diving equipment from the UK to Canada to launch their operation. Specifically, he said, they would require the use of a C-17 Globemaster III military jet.  

Thompson said the US Air Force or UK Royal Airforce have not gotten back to Magellan letting them know if or when a plane can be procured for them to use to transport the equipment they need to Canada to embark on rescue efforts.

29 min ago

Search crews racing to find the missing sub heard banging sounds Tuesday. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

Crews searching for the Titan submersible that went missing near the wreckage of the Titanic heard banging sounds in 30 minute intervals Tuesday, according to an internal government memo update on the search. Banging was still heard four hours later, after additional sonar devices were deployed.

It was unclear when the banging was heard on Tuesday or for how long, based on the memo. A subsequent update sent Tuesday night suggested more sounds were heard, though it was not described as “banging.” Still, it indicates "continued hope of survivors," the update said.

It comes as the five people onboard have less than 40 hours of breathable air left, the US Coast Guard said Tuesday at about 1 p.m. ET — more than 11 hours ago.

Here's where things stand:

  • Some background: The submersible was part of an eight-day expedition to the Titanic conducted by OceanGate Expeditions. The search is focused around the site of the shipwreck, about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod. The submersible began its two-hour descent Sunday morning. It lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that transported the vessel to the site, less than two hours into its descent, officials said. Search operations began later that day.
  • Latest on search efforts: The urgent search has not yielded anything so far, but the US Coast Guard is working "around the clock" to try to find the missing submersible, Capt. Jamie Frederick, with the First Coast Guard District Response Department, said in a briefing Tuesday. In addition to looking on the surface of the water, the team has underwater search capability on the scene, another Coast Guard official said. Deep sea-mapping company Magellan, most famously known for its one-of-a-kind deep sea imagery of the Titanic, is also working to get its equipment to the site. Weather and fog complicated aerial search efforts Monday, according to officials. But, conditions cleared up on Tuesday.
  • Collaborative assistance: The US Navy is sending experts and a “Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System” — which can lift small vessels — to assist, a spokesperson said Tuesday. The US military is moving military and commercial assets, according to the Coast Guard and US Transportation Command. France said it has dispatched a ship with an underwater robot.
  • Who is inside: There are five people in the submersible, according to multiple authorities. One of them is Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate, the company leading the voyage, according to a source with knowledge of the mission plan. The others are British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
  • Family and friends of passengers: A friend of Harding told CNN the explorer is “larger than life" and would be “calm and collected” in an emergency. A colleague of Nargeolet said the community of explorers and scientists is "in shock." Another friend of the French submariner said he had been to the Titanic wreckage dozens of times and dedicated his professional life to its history.
  • Safety concerns: Industry leaders expressed concerns five years ago about OceanGate's "experimental approach" to the Titan submersible and its planned Titanic trip, the New York Times reported. Specifically, it expressed concern over the company's compliance with a maritime risk assessment certification known as DNV-GL. Separately, two former OceanGate employees voiced safety concerns years ago about the sub's hull, and a statement from a research lab appears to show conflicting information about the engineering and testing that went into the development of the vessel.
52 min ago

Banging sounds heard during Titan search Tuesday, according to internal government memo

From CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez

Crews searching for the Titan submersible heard banging sounds every 30 minutes Tuesday, according to an internal government memo update on the search.

Four hours later, after additional sonar devices were deployed, banging was still heard, the memo said. It was unclear when the banging was heard Tuesday or for how long, based on the memo.

A subsequent update sent Tuesday night suggested more sounds were heard, though it was not described as “banging.”

“Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” according to that update.

A Canadian P3 aircraft also located a white rectangular object in the water, according to that update, but another ship set to investigate was diverted to help research the acoustic feedback instead, according to that update.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center is working to find an underwater remote operated vehicle to help assist in the search, according to the memo.

CNN has reached out to OceanGate, the US Coast Guard in Boston and Canadian authorities for comment.

Rolling Stone was first to report the news Tuesday night.

CNN’s Andy Rose and Paul Murphy contributed to this report.

56 min ago

OceanGate explains why the Titan submersible is not "classed"

From CNN’s Celina Tebor

In a 2019 blog post on OceanGate’s website, the company said most marine operations “require that chartered vessels are ‘classed’ by an independent group such as the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), DNV/GL, Lloyd’s Register, or one of the many others.”

This "classing" system ensures vessels are designed and built following regulations such as the number of life rafts or types of materials used.

But the Titan submersible that went missing en route to the Titanic wreck, is not classed, the blog post said. 

It said classing innovative designs often requires a multiyear approval process, which gets in the way of rapid innovation.

Classing agencies “do not ensure that operators adhere to proper operating procedures and decision-making processes — two areas that are much more important for mitigating risks at sea. The vast majority of marine (and aviation) accidents are a result of operator error, not mechanical failure,” it said.

“Classing assures ship owners, insurers, and regulators that vessels are designed, constructed and inspected to accepted standards. Classing may be effective at filtering out unsatisfactory designers and builders, but the established standards do little to weed out subpar vessel operators — because classing agencies only focus on validating the physical vessel,” it read. 

 “By itself, classing is not sufficient to ensure safety,” the blog post said. 
1 hr 36 min ago

OceanGate touted Titan's safety features, despite conflicting info over its development

From CNN’s Celina Tebor

In a 2021 court filing, OceanGate’s legal representative touted the specifications and a hull monitoring system that he called “an unparalleled safety feature” built into the Titan submersible.

The legal representative informed the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which oversees matters related to the Titanic, of the company’s expedition plans at the time.

The filing lays out the Titan’s testing details and its specifications, including that it had undergone more than 50 test dives and detailing its 5-inch-thick carbon fiber and titanium hull.

The filing said OceanGate’s vessel was the result of more than eight years of work, including “detailed engineering and development work under a company issued $5 million contract to the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory.”

But according to the University of Washington, the laboratory never dealt with design or engineering for OceanGate’s Titan vessel. 

In a statement to CNN, Kevin Williams, the executive director of UW’s Applied Physics Laboratory, said the lab’s expertise involved “only shallow water implementation,” and “the Laboratory was not involved in the design, engineering or testing of the TITAN submersible used in the RMS TITANIC expedition.”

In 2022, the legal representative updated the Virginia court on OceanGate’s expeditions in another court filing.  

“On the first dive to the Titanic, the submersible encountered a battery issue and had to be manually attached to its lifting platform,” the filing in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia reads. 
“OceanGate decided to cancel the second mission for repairs and operational enhancements” after the vessel “sustained modest damage to its external components,” it reads.

There were no submersible-related issues that canceled dives on the third, fourth, or fifth missions, according to the court filing. 

CNN has reached out to OceanGate for comment. 

1 hr 59 min ago

US Coast Guard releases image showing search pattern for missing submersible

From CNN's Amanda Jackson

Search patterns used in the search for the Titan submersible.
Search patterns used in the search for the Titan submersible. US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard released an image showing the search pattern for the Titan submersible — and provided an update on existing and incoming resources that are expected to aid in the search for the underwater vessel.

A New York Air National Guard C-130 arrived at about 4 p.m. to assist in the search, joining "Deep Energy," a Bahamian research vessel that arrived around 7 a.m., and was conducting remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, the Coast Guard said.

The following additional assets are also en route to the scene, the US Coast Guard said:

  • Canadian CGS John Cabot
  • Canadian CGS Ann Harvey
  • Canadian CGS Terry Fox
  • Canadian CGS Atlantic Merlin (ROV) 
  • Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic 
  • Commercial Vessel Skandi Vinland (ROV) 
  • French Research Vessel L’Atalante (ROV) 
  • HM Canadian Ship Glace Bay (mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel) 
“This is a complex search effort which requires multiple agencies with subject matter expertise and specialized equipment which we have gained through the unified command,” Capt. Jamie Frederick, the response coordinator from the First Coast Guard District, said in a press release.
“While the Coast Guard has assumed the role of Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, we do not have all of the necessary expertise and equipment required in a search of this nature,” he added. “The Unified Command brings that expertise and additional capability together to maximize effort in solving this complex problem.”
2 hr 52 min ago

NY Times: Submersible industry leaders were concerned about OceanGate's "experimental" approach

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

Industry leaders expressed concerns five years ago about OceanGate Expeditions' "experimental approach" to the Titan submersible and its planned trip to the site of the Titanic wreckage, the New York Times reported Tuesday

The Manned Underwater Vehicles committee of the Marine Technology Society penned a letter to OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush in 2018, it said.

"Our apprehension is that the current 'experimental' approach adopted by Oceangate could result in negative outcomes (from minor to catastrophic) that would have serious consequences for everyone in the industry," said the letter obtained by the Times.

Specifically, it expressed concern over the company's compliance with a maritime risk assessment certification known as DNV-GL. 

"Your marketing material advertises that the TITAN design will meet or exceed the DNV-GL safety standards, yet it does not appear that Oceangate has the intention of following DNV-GL class rules," the letter said.

The leaders wrote that portraying the Titan this way is misleading to the public and "breaches an industry-wide professional code of conduct we all endeavor to uphold."

OceanGate has not responded to a request for comment on the letter. 

The company's CEO, Stockton Rush, is one of the five passengers onboard the missing Titan submersible, a source told CNN on Tuesday.

2 hr 59 min ago

The submersible lost contact less than 2 hours into its descent. Here's the path to the Titanic wreckage

From CNN's Lou Robinson

The Titan submersible, a small vessel carrying five people, was on a trip to view the wreckage of the Titanic when it lost contact with the Polar Prince, the vessel that transported it to the North Atlantic Ocean.

The wreckage lies around 12,500 feet below sea level — that's about 10 times the height of the Empire State Building.

Here's a look at what the descent to the wreckage site is like:

3 hr 4 min ago

US Navy sending experts and deep ocean salvage system to aid in submersible search

From CNN's Haley Britzky and Oren Liebermann

The US Navy is sending subject matter experts and a “Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS)” to assist in the search and rescue of a tour sub that has been missing since Sunday, a spokesperson said Tuesday. 

The FADOSS is a “motion compensated lift system designed to provide reliable deep ocean lifting capacity for the recovery of large, bulky, and heavy undersea objects such as aircraft or small vessels,” the spokesperson said.

A Navy information page on the FADOSS says it can lift up to 60,000 pounds. 

The equipment and personnel are expected to arrive at St. John’s by Tuesday night and will be in support of the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that the search has not yielded anything so far, but it is continuing to look both on the surface and underwater for the missing submersible. Officials estimated at about 1 p.m. ET Tuesday that the crew onboard has "about 40 hours of breathable air left."