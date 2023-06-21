Explorers Club President Richard Garriott de Cayeux said they are continuing to work on getting approval for deep sea-mapping company Magellan to be allowed to deploy and assist in the search for the missing submersible.

Magellan, best known for its one-of-a-kind deep sea imagery of the Titanic, operates deep-sea diving equipment, including Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) capable of reaching the needed depths, according to its website.

In a letter sent to club membership Tuesday, Cayeux listed four points, which he said gave the club "much greater confidence."

Here's what he said:

There is cause for hope, based on data from the field – we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy We believe they are doing everything possible with all resources they have We now have direct lines to the highest levels of Congress, The Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy and The White House, thanks to your support. We continue to work on approval for the Magellan ROVs to be allowed to deploy to the site as we believe they can provide invaluable assistance

Magellan says they need a plane: Earlier Tuesday, CNN spoke with Magellan’s chairman David Thompson, who said his company had received written notice from OceanGate Expeditions to mobilize early Monday and help.

However, they need an aircraft with the ability to transport their deep-sea diving equipment from the UK to Canada to launch their operation. Specifically, he said, they would require the use of a C-17 Globemaster III military jet.

Thompson said the US Air Force or UK Royal Airforce have not gotten back to Magellan letting them know if or when a plane can be procured for them to use to transport the equipment they need to Canada to embark on rescue efforts.