Vice President Dina Boluarte has been sworn in as the new President of Peru after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached earlier on Wednesday.
Boluarte becomes Peru’s first female president and the sixth in under five years in the country.
By Melissa Macaya and Elise Hammond, CNN
From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza
Vice President Dina Boluarte has been sworn in as the new President of Peru after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached earlier on Wednesday.
Boluarte becomes Peru’s first female president and the sixth in under five years in the country.
From CNN's Shasta Darlington and Mohammed Tawfeeq
Brazil has said it's following the internal political situation in Peru "with concern," according to a statement released by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
"The measures adopted today, December 7, by President Pedro Castillo, which are incompatible with the constitutional framework of that country, represent a violation of democracy and the rule of law. It is hoped that the constitutional decision of the Peruvian Congress represents the guarantee of the full functioning of the democratic State in Peru," the statement said.
"The Brazilian Government expresses its willingness to continue maintaining the solid relations of friendship and cooperation that unite the two countries and wishes President Dina Boluarte success in her mission as Head of the Peruvian State." the statement added.
An unfolding situation: Peru's President Pedro Castillo has been detained by police in the capital city Lima, a source with knowledge of the case told CNNE, after lawmakers voted to oust him in a tumultuous day for the South American nation.
Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the new President of Peru.
From CNN's Andy Ortiz
Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has been detained in Lima Prefecture, a source with knowledge of the case told CNN en Español.
The same source says the former president's lawyer is the former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.
From CNN's Claudia Rebaza, Tara John, Stefano Pozzebon and Hande Atay Alam
Elected in July 2021 by a narrow margin in a runoff, Peru President Pedro Castillo has faced a cascade of investigations on whether he used his position to benefit himself, his family and his closest allies by peddling influence to gain favor or preferential treatment, among other claims.
The scrutiny into his past comes as lawmakers have voted to impeach Castillo on Wednesday after he attempted to dissolve the legislative body and install an emergency government.
Castillo has repeatedly denied all allegations and reiterated his willingness to cooperate with any investigation. He argues the allegations are a result of a witch-hunt against him and his family from groups that failed to accept his election victory.
The president faces five preliminary criminal investigations on allegations of masterminding corruption schemes while in office. These include prosecutors’ allegation that he led a “criminal network” that interfered with public institutions such as the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ministry of Housing and Peru’s state-run oil company to control public bidding processes and benefit specific companies and close allies.
Prosecutors are also investigating whether the president led efforts to peddle influence in the process of promoting officers in both the armed forces and national police.
Investigations also focused on family: Widening beyond the president himself, these investigations also look into Castillo’s family, including his wife and sister-in-law. First lady Lilia Paredes is being investigated on suspicion of allegedly coordinating the criminal network. Her attorney, Benji Espinoza, has stressed her innocence and argues the investigation against the first lady includes “a number of flaws and omissions.”
And her sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes is under investigation for allegedly being a part of a criminal organization, money laundering and aggravated collusion. She was in custody until a judge revoked her “preventive detention” for 30 months. She too has denied any wrongdoing.
“My daughter, my wife, my entire family have been attacked with the only purpose of destroying me because they don’t want me to finish my term, I promise you I will finish my term, I’m not corrupted,” he said during a televised speech from the Presidential Palace on Oct. 20.
From CNN's Claudia Rebaza, Tara John, Stefano Pozzebon and Hande Atay Alam
Peruvian lawmakers have voted to oust President Pedro Castillo, dramatically escalating Wednesday’s political crisis that began hours earlier when Castillo attempted to dissolve the legislative body and install an emergency government.
Congress began its session on Wednesday with lawmakers singing the national anthem. A majority of 101 lawmakers in the 130-person congress later voted to impeach Castillo, with the body announcing that Vice President Dina Boluarte will be sworn in as the new President of Peru.
The vote sent a clear message of defiance after Castillo announced plans for early parliamentary elections to work on a new constitution in a televised speech from the Presidential Palace, which also prompted a string of cabinet resignations and fiery reactions from top officials.
Francisco Morales, the president of Peru’s Constitutional Court, urged Boluarte to assume the presidency in a speech prior to the congressional vote.
Boluarte on Twitter also criticized Castillo’s dissolution plan.
“I reject Pedro Castillo’s decision to perpetrate the breakdown of the constitutional order with the closure of Congress,” she wrote on Twitter. “It is a coup that aggravates the political and institutional crisis that Peruvian society will have to overcome with strict adherence to the law.”
A least seven cabinet ministers resigned, including Minister of Environment Wilbert Rozas, Finance Minister Kurt Burneo, Foreign Relations Minister Cesar Landa, and Justice Minister Felix Chero.
From CNN's Michael Conte and Michael Hansler
The United States “categorically” rejects “any act that undermines democracy” in Peru after former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo attempted to dissolve the Peruvian Congress and was subsequently impeached, according to the State Department.
“We will continue to stand against and to categorically reject any acts that contradict Peru’s constitution, any act that undermines democracy in that country,” said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.
In a statement on Twitter, US Ambassador to Peru Lisa Kenna delivered that same message, saying the US “categorically” rejected Castillo’s “extraconstitutional” action, and urged him to reverse course. She also called on the Peruvian public to remain calm.
A number of Peruvian cabinet officials resigned in the wake of Castillo’s actions, as did the Peruvian ambassador to the US. In a resignation letter shared by the embassy, Oswaldo de Rivero cited his convictions and democratic values.