Migrant caravan presses north toward US borderBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Christina Kline, Harmeet Kaur, Jessie Yeung and Meg Wagner, CNN
US counterterrorism official: There's no evidence ISIS is trying to infiltrate the southern border
From CNN's Jessica Schneider
A senior counterterrorism official told CNN that there's no evidence that ISIS or other Sunni terrorist groups were trying to get into the US through the southern border.
“While we acknowledge there are vulnerabilities at both our northern and southern border, we do not see any evidence that ISIS or other Sunni terrorist groups are trying to infiltrate the southern U.S. border," the official said.
Twice on Monday President Trump has claimed that Middle Easterners are "mixed in" with the migrant caravan. Trump did not specifically claim that ISIS or Sunni terrorists are attempting to cross the border.
“Go into the middle of the caravan, take your camera and search. No – take your camera, go into the middle, and search. You’re gonna find MS-13. You’re gonna find Middle Eastern,” he told reporters moments ago.
He also tweeted this earlier Monday morning:
They have hundreds of miles left to go, and their shoes are already falling apart
From CNN's Patrick Oppmann and Catherine Shoichet
Trudging on foot in the sweltering sun, thousands of migrants left the Mexican city of Tapachula on Monday and continued their journey north.
A key unanswered question: Will Mexican authorities stop the massive caravan before its members reach the US border?
Mexican police have made a point of showing stepped up security, standing guard in riot gear as the group marches on. But so far, they haven’t detained the majority of the migrants from the caravan.
Still, suspicions are running high among migrants in the caravan — mostly Hondurans who say they’re fleeing poverty and violence. Mexican officials have been sending buses and offering to transport them, but migrants have been hesitant to board, worried they’ll end up trapped in government custody, unable to continue their journeys to the US border.
What's next: On Monday, the migrants have a more modest goal for their destination: Huixtla, a town about 21 miles away. (That’s roughly the same distance the migrants traveled yesterday.)
What the journey has been like: Many of the migrants' shoes were falling apart as they arrived in Tapachula. They packed so tightly into the city’s central plaza that there was almost no room to walk. Hundreds of people slept on the ground.
The majority of migrants are making their way on foot. But it’s also common for members of the group to flag down cars and trucks passing by and pile on to any vehicle that will take them.
There seemed to be little organization as the migrants streamed north and plenty of peril.
Trump stands by his tweet that there are “unknown Middle Easterners” in the caravan
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Trump just spoke to reporters while departing the White House for Texas this afternoon regarding the migrant caravan in Mexico.
Trump stood by his tweet that "unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in" with the migrant caravan.
“Unfortunately, they have a lot of everybody in that group," Trump said.
“Go into the middle of the caravan, take your camera and search. No – take your camera, go into the middle, and search. You’re gonna find MS-13. You’re gonna find Middle Eastern,” he said. “You’re going to find everything. And guess what? We’re not allowing them in our country.”
President Trump offered no evidence — neither in his tweet nor his comments — to support his claim.
Here's what Trump said Monday morning:
Trump continued on the White House lawn: “It’s a horrible thing and it’s a lot bigger than 5,000 people. And we’ve gotta stop them at the border and unfortunately, you look at the countries, they have not done their job unfortunately. They have not done their job. Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador – they’re paid a lot of money every year we give them foreign aid and they did nothing for us, nothing. They did nothing for us. So we give them tremendous amounts of money. You know what it is you cover it all the time. Hundreds of millions of dollars. They, like a lot of others do nothing for our country."
Watch:
It will likely take the caravan more than a week to reach the US
From CNN’s Natalie Gallón and Samantha Beech
More than 7,000 people are pressing north as part of a migrant caravan through Mexico.
The caravan is leaving Mexico’s Tapachula for the town of Huixtla, which is located about 21 miles northwest from their current location.
The timing: It is likely to take them more than a week to reach the US-Mexico border since the group is traveling on foot.
Six months ago, another high-profile caravan headed to the border
From CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet
The emergence of the new caravan of migrants comes nearly six months after another caravan, consisting largely of Honduran immigrants, reached the US-Mexico border.
That group's approach sparked a Twitter tirade by President Trump, and days later spurred his decision to deploy National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border. Trump also threatened foreign aid to Honduras at that time.
Ultimately, hundreds of migrants from that group crossed the US border and asked for asylum.
The caravan journey isn't new, and has almost become an annual tradition for migrants making their way through Mexico. However, the caravan journey in the spring got more attention than usual after Trump's tweets, which placed the caravan at the center of the US immigration debate.
7,500 migrants are in the caravan, organizer says
From CNN’s Patrick Oppmann
There are now 7,500 people marching north as part of a migrant caravan through Mexico, caravan organizer Dennis Omar Contreras tells CNN. He said the organizers did a count of participants this morning.
He said in about an hour, the migrants will leave Mexico’s Tapachula for the town of Huixtla, which is located about 21 miles northwest from their current location.
The migrant caravan is heading north. Here's what happens next.
From CNN's Dakin Andone, Patrick Oppmann and Natalie Gallón
Crowds of migrants resumed their long journey north on Sunday from the Mexican border city of Ciudad Hidalgo, according to Mexican federal police officers.
It's unclear whether the caravan will be allowed to reach the US border. Mexican authorities previously outlined their plan to respond to the caravan once it arrived at the Mexican border:
- Anyone with a valid visa will be able to enter and move freely.
- Anyone who wants to be recognized as a refugee or as a beneficiary of "complementary protection measures" must do so individually. Those who do so will be held "at a migratory station" for as many as 45 business days.
- Anyone who enters "in an irregular manner" will be "rescued and subject to an administrative procedure and, where appropriate, will be returned to their country of origin in a safe and orderly manner."
Mexican authorities also have said they're asking for help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to process migrants seeking refugee status.
The Pentagon has not been asked to send extra support to the border
From CNN's Ryan Browne
The Pentagon has not been tasked to “provide additional support” on the US southern border, Department of Defense spokesperson Lt. Col. Jamie Davis said in a statement when asked by CNN.
On Monday, President Trump tweeted that he has “alerted Border Patrol and Military” about the caravan heading to the border.
"Beyond the National Guard soldiers currently supporting the Department of Homeland Security on our southern border, in a Title 32, U.S. Code, section 502(f) duty status under the command and control of the respective State Governors, the Department of Defense has not been tasked to provide additional support,” Davis statement read.
The Secretary of Defense has previously authorized up to 4,000 US troops to support DHS on the border, approximately 2,100 US troops are currently providing support on the border.
Official vows to help crack down on criminals trying to take advantage of caravan members
From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee
In a statement released Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said “we must remain mindful" of criminals who try to prey on those participating in the caravan making its way through Mexico and said the US will work with its partners to investigate and prosecute those who try to profit from it.