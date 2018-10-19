CNN’s Bill Weir was on a bridge that links Mexico and Guatemala Friday, as the caravan of migrants pushed through the border.

The members of the group tried to form an orderly line to the Mexico border, Weir reported. But as the numbers in the crowd surged, they pushed against the Mexico fence, even breaking the padlocks of the border gate.

The Mexico riot police pushed back and set off some smoke canisters.

Some 400 Mexican Federal Police then sealed the Mexico border as drones and helicopters moved overhead of crowds, Weir reported.

At least a dozen to two dozen of those stuck on the bridge jumped into the river below the bridge. It was unclear if they were trying to swim across to the Mexico side of border, back to Guatemala or just get relief from the crowds on the bridge.

Weir reported that some people on the bridge appeared to be suffering from the heat.

Members of the group told Weir they were just desperate for work and seeking to cross the border for that reason.

When asked if President Trump’s policies and the separation of families deterred them at all, they told Weir they had no choice.