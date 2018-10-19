Migrant caravan reaches the Guatemala-Mexico borderBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Christina Kline, and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Migrants jumped in the river to escape chaos
CNN’s Bill Weir was on a bridge that links Mexico and Guatemala Friday, as the caravan of migrants pushed through the border.
The members of the group tried to form an orderly line to the Mexico border, Weir reported. But as the numbers in the crowd surged, they pushed against the Mexico fence, even breaking the padlocks of the border gate.
The Mexico riot police pushed back and set off some smoke canisters.
Some 400 Mexican Federal Police then sealed the Mexico border as drones and helicopters moved overhead of crowds, Weir reported.
At least a dozen to two dozen of those stuck on the bridge jumped into the river below the bridge. It was unclear if they were trying to swim across to the Mexico side of border, back to Guatemala or just get relief from the crowds on the bridge.
Weir reported that some people on the bridge appeared to be suffering from the heat.
Members of the group told Weir they were just desperate for work and seeking to cross the border for that reason.
When asked if President Trump’s policies and the separation of families deterred them at all, they told Weir they had no choice.
Mexican authorities open border gates for select few women and children
From CNN’s Julian Quinones
Mexico opened their border gates and allowed some select women and children through, a CNN team on the bridge reported Friday.
At least 15 people were allowed into Mexico.
Here's what happened when throngs of migrants reached the Mexico-Guatemala border
From CNN's Michelle Mendoza and Catherine E. Shoichet
A chaotic scene unfolded as a massive caravan of Honduran migrants reached the Guatemala-Mexico border Friday.
What appeared to be tear gas was fired as the crowd pushed towards Mexican police at the border, CNN's Bill Weir reported from the scene.
"There are children in this crowd. ... This is utter chaos at the moment. You've got people with Honduran flags climbing the fences. Now we're being pushed back," Weir said.
Mexican officials had said people seeking asylum would be processed at the border. But it's unclear what will happen next.
Members of the group -- many with children in tow -- had cheered and chanted as they streamed toward the port of entry, with celebratory airhorns blaring.
A police barricade set up by Mexico blocked the migrant caravan from entering.