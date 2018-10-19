Trump says he has "very good information" that there are Middle Easterners in the caravan, but offers no proof

President Trump was just asked again about his claims that Middle Easterners in the migrant caravan traveling toward the US. (There's no evidence to suggest such a claim is factual.)

"Well, there could very well be, yeah. There could very well be," Trump said.

When asked how he knows for sure, he said: "I have very good information. I have very good information."

He also introduced Vice President Mike Pence to elaborate on the issue. Earlier today, Pence said it's "inconceivable" there are no Middle Easterners in the caravan.