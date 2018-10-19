Migrant caravan presses north toward US borderBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Christina Kline, Harmeet Kaur, Jessie Yeung and Meg Wagner, CNN
Trump says he has "very good information" that there are Middle Easterners in the caravan, but offers no proof
President Trump was just asked again about his claims that Middle Easterners in the migrant caravan traveling toward the US. (There's no evidence to suggest such a claim is factual.)
"Well, there could very well be, yeah. There could very well be," Trump said.
When asked how he knows for sure, he said: "I have very good information. I have very good information."
He also introduced Vice President Mike Pence to elaborate on the issue. Earlier today, Pence said it's "inconceivable" there are no Middle Easterners in the caravan.
Senior administration official calls border numbers an "unprecedented" crisis
From CNN's Geneva Sands
The US Department of Homeland Security announced today that September had seen the highest number on record for family members crossing the southwest border in a single month, and that 2018 was the highest total year on record for family apprehensions.
A senior administration official called the border crossings "a crisis that is unprecedented in our history.” The official said that the "tidal flood of aliens in non-removable categories" was having an "enormous" cost to society, particularly in low income and migrant communities.
The increase of unaccompanied children and families, as opposed to single adults, indicates that “we have a border crisis,” the official said. The large numbers of individuals seeking asylum make it “virtually impossible to deport all those we apprehend.”
The vast majority of family members apprehended come from the northern triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, according to the officials who say 75% of the unaccompanied minors come from Central America.
The announcement comes as thousands of migrants continued to make their way toward the US border.
Trump: US has the "dumbest immigration laws anywhere in the world"
From CNN's Matt Hoye
President Trump made a brief reference Tuesday to the thousands of migrants making their way toward the US border, noting there are "a lot of people coming up."
Trump said he believes the US has the "dumbest immigration laws anywhere in the world."
The President also said Republicans or Democrats "who have common sense and don't listen to their bosses" were needed to help get the laws changed and his border wall built.
He also tied the war on drugs to immigration reform and talked about a dramatic increase in illegal drug sales and interdictions.
September had highest number of family members crossing southwest border, Border patrol says
From CNN's Geneva Sands
As the migrant caravan heads toward the US border, the US Border Patrol released its annual end of fiscal year numbers Tuesday. The numbers show that 16,658 family members were apprehended crossing the southwest border in September.
It is the highest number on record for family members crossing in a single month, according to US Department of Homeland Security.
Here are two other incidents of high apprehensions:
- In 2014, 16,330 apprehensions in June during the unaccompanied minor crisis.
- In December 2017, 16,139 family members were apprehended on the southwest border.
Last week, the Washington Post reported unofficial numbers, which are the same numbers as those released Tuesday.
Here's what CNN found when they brought cameras to the caravan
President Trump encouraged reporters to take their cameras to the caravan after claiming, without evidence, Monday that there are Middle Easterners in the caravan heading towards the US Mexico border.
“Go into the middle of the caravan, take your camera and search. No – take your camera, go into the middle, and search. You’re gonna find MS-13. You’re gonna find Middle Eastern,” he told reporters. “You’re going to find everything. And guess what? We’re not allowing them in our country.”
CNN's Bill Weir has been traveling with the caravan. On Tuesday, Weir was in Huixtla, Mexico, where they stopped to honor a migrant who died after falling off a truck.
"We have been playing 'Spot the Middle Easterner' for a couple of days now and have yet to turn up any," Weir said. "These are folks from mostly Honduras fleeing both political and criminal violence there and now as they gain strength a lot of folks for Guatemala and now in Mexico are seeing this as an opportunity to follow a dream north."
Weir said the caravan is more than 1,100 miles from the US border.
Pence, without evidence, says it's "inconceivable" there are no Middle Easterners in the caravan
From CNN's Noah Gray
Asked for evidence about President Trump's unproven claim that there are Middle Easterners in the caravan heading towards the US Mexico border, Vice President Pence said this:
Pence did not offer any examples of evidence to support the claim.
"We're going to do everything in our power to prevent this caravan from coming North and violating our border," he said.
Twice on Monday President Trump has claimed that Middle Easterners are "mixed in" with the migrant caravan. President Trump offered no evidence to support his claim.
The caravan will resume its journey tomorrow
From CNN's Natalie Gallón and Patrick Oppmann
The migrant caravan — which is currently resting in the Mexican town of Huixtla — will resume its journey early Wednesday, according to the caravan organizers.
The decision was made to rest and mourn a 25-year-old Honduran migrant who died falling off a truck during the journey on Monday. A memorial service was held on Tuesday morning with a prayer.
Organizers of the caravan were heard saying through a loud speaker:
The caravan will resume its journey north with the next stop in the city of Mapastepec, which is 35 miles north from their current location.
Reminder: There are still hundreds of miles left to go, and it could take more than a week for the group to reach the US border.
Here's a look at where the migrants are now:
300 migrants from the caravan return to Honduras
From CNN's Natalie Gallón and Alejandra Morales
Another 300 migrants have returned to Honduras, the country’s presidential office said in a statement on their Twitter account Monday night.
Honduran authorities are also investigating 30 reports of missing Honduras that were in the caravan, according to their families filing reports that they lost communication with their loved ones.
At least 2 Honduran nationals confirmed dead in migrant caravan
From CNN's Florencia Trucco
A Honduran national who was part of the Central American caravan that is moving through Mexico was confirmed dead Monday, by Mexican and Honduran authorities.
Mexico’s Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete Prida identified the man as a 25-year-old Honduran national.
“I deeply lament the death of a 25-year-old Honduran man, who was participating in the migrant caravan. He lost his life when he fell off a trailer that was moving. Authorities from the Chiapas district attorney’s office are making the proper arrangements,” Prida tweeted.
This is the second Honduran national to be confirmed dead since the migrant caravan began to travel north towards Mexico last week. Another Honduran national was confirmed dead Saturday, when he fell off a pick-up truck that was traveling with the migrant caravan.