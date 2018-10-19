2,000 migrants return to Honduras, foreign ministry says

In a press release, the Honduran Foreign Ministry said 2,000 people in the migrant caravan have now returned to Honduras from the Guatemala border with Mexico.

In addition, the foreign ministry says 400 more Hondurans in the caravan will be on their way back.

The foreign ministry said in the release the “atypical and irregular mobilization… was organized with political purposes and low deceptions.”

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández also promised an offer of jobs and other type of aid to those who return to the country.