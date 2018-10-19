Honduran migrant dies falling off caravan truck

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said a Honduran national died when he fell off one of the trucks traveling with the migrant caravan. Hernández said he lamented the death as he addressed reporters today in a joint press conference with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales. The two leaders met to discuss the migration crisis.

What we have seen in recent days is unprecedented," Hernández said.

Hernández also said that over 550 Honduran nationals were being bused back to Honduras, and will be offered jobs and other types of aid upon arrival.