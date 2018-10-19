Migrant caravan reaches the Guatemala-Mexico borderBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Christina Kline, Harmeet Kaur and Jessie Yeung, CNN
We follow one boy's path from the bridge to Mexico
CNN's Bill Weir is on the ground in Mexico where thousands of Central Americans were packed on a bridge awaiting passage into Mexico. There, he captured photos of the scene "and one incredible story" about a young boy named Carlitos.
Here's the story told in a series of tweets:
2,000 migrants return to Honduras, foreign ministry says
From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez and Rosa Flores
In a press release, the Honduran Foreign Ministry said 2,000 people in the migrant caravan have now returned to Honduras from the Guatemala border with Mexico.
In addition, the foreign ministry says 400 more Hondurans in the caravan will be on their way back.
The foreign ministry said in the release the “atypical and irregular mobilization… was organized with political purposes and low deceptions.”
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández also promised an offer of jobs and other type of aid to those who return to the country.
Honduran migrant dies falling off caravan truck
From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said a Honduran national died when he fell off one of the trucks traveling with the migrant caravan. Hernández said he lamented the death as he addressed reporters today in a joint press conference with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales. The two leaders met to discuss the migration crisis.
Hernández also said that over 550 Honduran nationals were being bused back to Honduras, and will be offered jobs and other types of aid upon arrival.
Deported immigrant says he won't stop until he's reunited with his family
CNN's Patrick Oppmann spoke with Brian, a man who was deported from the US to Honduras last week.
Brian says he won't stop until he's reunited with his wife and daughter in Texas, Oppmann shared in a tweet.
People are leaving the bridge in greater numbers
CNN's Patrick Oppmann tweeted images that show people from the caravan crossing the river into Mexico.
The tweets read:
All of a sudden people from the caravan are leaving bridge in greater numbers and crossing by boat into Mexico.
People from caravan wading across river now into Mexico, police don't seem to be able to stop them.
Trump mentions caravan at Nevada rally
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada, on Saturday brought up the migrant caravan in an attack on Democrats.
"The Democrats want caravans, they like the caravans," Trump said.
The President also thanked Mexico for "being so incredible." Watch the moment here.
People are fainting from the high temperatures on the bridge
From CNNEE's Michelle Mendoza
Thousands of migrants are waiting on a bridge connecting Guatemala and Mexico in sweltering heat.
Michelle Mendoza, a reporter for CNN en Español, says six Hondurans have fainted from the high temperatures in less than an hour.
Mexican authorities have requested additional medical resources to tend to the migrants.
Watch the scene here:
Read a translation of the tweet:
In less than an hour 6 Hondurans have fainted due to the high temperatures. They were on the bridge directly under the sun. Authorities in #Mexico have requested additional medical resources to tend to the Central Americans.
Mexico says they're working on a solution to the caravan situation
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Mexican officials on Friday to discuss the migrant caravan that's trying to reach the US.
Mexico told the US that they are trying to find a solution that "encourages safe, secure, and orderly migration," according to a release from the State Department.
These migrants are caught in between two countries
Some migrants are trying to explain to Mexican security officers that the people waiting on the bridge are trapped in between two countries.
Meanwhile, people in the water are urging others to jump from the bridge and join them.
CNN's Bill Weir is on the Mexican side of the border bridge. Watch what he's seeing here:
According to drone footage though, It looks like the side of the bridge that leads to Guatemala is still open if migrants decide to turn around.
Some people are still deciding to jump into the water, while others are using a makeshift rope ladder.