Asked if he considered dropping out of his reelection bid, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to confirm that he plans to stay in the race.

Trudeau said after speaking to allies and community leaders, he will "continue to do the work that is necessary to keep us moving forward in the right way."

"Canadians have an important choice to make on Oct. 21 and I trust Canadians to make that right choice," he said.

Trudeau went on to say that he hopes Canadians will support him and his party.