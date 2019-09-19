LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Two photos and a video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup have emerged amid an escalating scandal for the liberal politician.

It all started Wednesday, when Time, a CNN affiliate, posted a photo of him wearing brownface when he was a school teacher in 2001. In his apology, Trudeau admitted he had also put on makeup when he was in high school as part of a talent show in which he sang "Day O."

Here's what we know so far: