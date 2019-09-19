Justin Trudeau speaks after brownface photo
Two photos and a video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup have emerged amid an escalating scandal for the liberal politician.
It all started Wednesday, when Time, a CNN affiliate, posted a photo of him wearing brownface when he was a school teacher in 2001. In his apology, Trudeau admitted he had also put on makeup when he was in high school as part of a talent show in which he sang "Day O."
Here's what we know so far:
- Trudeau apologized: He said the brownface photo revealed by Time was taken when he was a teacher in 2001 attending an end-of-the-year gala with an "Arabian Nights" theme. He said it was a racist photo but he didn't consider it racist at the time. "I shouldn't have done it. I should have known better, but I didn't," he told reporters on an airplane. "And I'm really sorry." after the photo was posted.
- A second photo: Late Wednesday, CNN partner CTV News obtained that second photo from a source, who says it is a picture of Trudeau in a yearbook at Brebeuf College.
- New video emerges: Global News reporter Mercedes Stephenson obtained video of Trudeau in darkface from a Conservative Party of Canada source. The source told her the video was shot in the early 1990s, specifically sometime around 1993-1994.
- Why this matters: Trudeau is running for re-election. He is in a virtual tie with Conservative Andrew Scheer. The election is October 21.
- About Trudeau: Trudeau, 47, was sworn in as prime minister in November 2015. Trudeau, son of Pierre Trudeau, is the first child of a Canadian prime minister to become prime minister himself.
New video shows Trudeau wearing racist makeup
A third instance of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup has now emerged.
Global News reporter Mercedes Stephenson obtained video of Trudeau in darkface from a Conservative Party of Canada source. The source told her the video was shot in the early ‘90s, specifically sometime around 1993-1994.
Stephenson also spoke to the person who shot the actual video. The person declined to comment, but did not deny that the video shows Trudeau.
The Office of the Prime Minister of Canada referred all calls to the Liberal Party of Canada.
Liberal Party spokesperson Zita Astravas told CTV, a CNN Network partner: “We can confirm that it is him and it’s from the early 1990s.
How Trudeau has responded to photo of himself in racist makeup
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized after Time, a CNN affiliate, posted a photo of him wearing brownface when he was a school teacher in 2001.
Trudeau said the photo was taken at an end-of-the-year gala with an "Arabian Nights" theme. He said it was a racist photo — but he didn't consider it racist at the time.
"I shouldn't have done it. I should have known better, but I didn't," he told reporters on an airplane. "And I'm really sorry."
In his apology, Trudeau also admitted he had also put on makeup when he was in high school as part of a talent show in which he sang "Day O."