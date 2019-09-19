New video shows Trudeau wearing racist makeup

A third instance of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup has now emerged.

Global News reporter Mercedes Stephenson obtained video of Trudeau in darkface from a Conservative Party of Canada source. The source told her the video was shot in the early ‘90s, specifically sometime around 1993-1994.

Stephenson also spoke to the person who shot the actual video. The person declined to comment, but did not deny that the video shows Trudeau.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Canada referred all calls to the Liberal Party of Canada.

Liberal Party spokesperson Zita Astravas told CTV, a CNN Network partner: “We can confirm that it is him and it’s from the early 1990s.