Justin Trudeau speaks after brownface photo
New video shows Trudeau wearing racist makeup
A third instance of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing racist makeup has now emerged.
Global News reporter Mercedes Stephenson obtained video of Trudeau in darkface from a Conservative Party of Canada source. The source told her the video was shot in the early ‘90s, specifically sometime around 1993-1994.
Stephenson also spoke to the person who shot the actual video. The person declined to comment, but did not deny that the video shows Trudeau.
The Office of the Prime Minister of Canada referred all calls to the Liberal Party of Canada.
Liberal Party spokesperson Zita Astravas told CTV, a CNN Network partner: “We can confirm that it is him and it’s from the early 1990s.
How Trudeau has responded to photo of himself in racist makeup
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized after Time, a CNN affiliate, posted a photo of him wearing brownface when he was a school teacher in 2001.
Trudeau said the photo was taken at an end-of-the-year gala with an "Arabian Nights" theme. He said it was a racist photo — but he didn't consider it racist at the time.
"I shouldn't have done it. I should have known better, but I didn't," he told reporters on an airplane. "And I'm really sorry."
In his apology, Trudeau also admitted he had also put on makeup when he was in high school as part of a talent show in which he sang "Day O."