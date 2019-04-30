Attempted coup underway in VenezuelaBy Rob Picheta and Meg Wagner, CNN
Brazil's president: I support Guaido and the "freedom of Venezuelans"
From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez
Brazil's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, tweeted his support for Guaido and "the freedom of Venezuelans."
"Brazil sympathizes with the suffering Venezuelan people enslaved by a dictator supported by the PT, PSOL and ideologically aligned. We support the freedom of this sister nation to finally live a true democracy," Bolsonaro tweeted.
Photos show what's happening on the ground
US secretary of state expected to brief Senate Republicans on Venezuela
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Kylie Atwood
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address Senate Republicans at their weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill today, two Senate GOP aides and a State Department official said.
Senate Republicans are expecting to get the latest on the fluid situation in Venezuela from Pompeo, though the Secretary of State's attendance at the lunch was scheduled before the latest developments in Venezuela.
Russia is watching
From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina and Frederik Pleitgen
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding situation in Venezuela with his security council, the Kremlin said in a statement today.
“The meeting’s participants paid much attention to the situation in Venezuela in light of the news about an attempted coup,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
A small contingent of Russian military specialists is currently in Venezuela.
The press office of the Russian embassy in Caracas told Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that the personnel are there to undertake training and maintenance on military hardware, adding that their intervention in the unfolding situation was "out of the question."
What it's like on the streets in Venezuela right now
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido told a crowd at the Plaza Francia de Altamira in Caracas that he is going to "stand firm."
"Today we are here, and we are going to stand firm here and we are asking the army and the military to join this political fight and the struggle for the Venezuelan people. We are going to stand here together asking and demanding the military to join this demonstration," he said.
Meanwhile, supporters are cheering for him in the streets. See the scene in the video below:
Foreign minister to Trump administration: Hands off Venezuela
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the Trump administration should keep its "hands off Venezuela." This comes in response to US National Security adviser John Bolton’s earlier tweet supporting the opposition.
"The heads of the coup d’état admit their responsibility without scruples. The Trump administration, in its despair, attempts to spark an internal conflict in Venezuela. Venezuela’s democratic institutions guarantee peace in the country. #TrumpHandsOffVenezuela," Arreaza tweeted.
Bolton tweeted that “Venezuela’s military has a choice: embrace democracy, protect civilians and members of the democratically-elected National Assembly, or face more man-made suffering and isolation.”
US embassy in Venezuela warns US citizens to "shelter in place" if they can't get out
The US embassy in Venezuela is warning US citizens in the country to "shelter in place" if they cannot leave, avoid large gatherings and monitor local news for updates on the situation.
Demonstrations, the embassy warns, are happening throughout the country today and may continue in the following days.
Guaido: The majority of Venezuelans support me
Opposition leader Juan Guaido told a crowd in Caracas that he has the support of the majority of Venezuelans.
Speaking through a loudspeaker to cheering supporters, Guaido said, "Operation Freedom has begun!”
"We’re going to stand here together asking and demanding the military to join," he added.
Guaido also called on more people to take to the streets, urging all those who are able to communicate with others to send messages encouraging them to protest. Many internet platforms are reportedly unavailable in Venuzeula today.
Maduro: We will win!
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tweeted a defiant message as opposition leader Juan Guaido raises the pressure on his beleaguered regime.
The President said he has met with regional defense bodies, which have expressed "total loyalty." He also called for "maximum popular mobilization."
Maduro wrote: "Nerves of Steel! I have spoken with the commanders of all the REDIs and ZODI of the country, who have expressed their total loyalty to the people, to the Constitution and to the fatherland. I call for maximum popular mobilization to ensure the victory of peace. We Will win!"