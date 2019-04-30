Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the unfolding situation in Venezuela with his security council, the Kremlin said in a statement today.

“The meeting’s participants paid much attention to the situation in Venezuela in light of the news about an attempted coup,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

A small contingent of Russian military specialists is currently in Venezuela.

The press office of the Russian embassy in Caracas told Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that the personnel are there to undertake training and maintenance on military hardware, adding that their intervention in the unfolding situation was "out of the question."