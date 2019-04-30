US Senator Marco Rubio has urged Venezuelan military personnel to "fulfill their constitutional oath" and support Guaidó, who declared himself the interim president of the country in January.

"After years of suffering freedom is waiting for people of #Venezuela. Do not let them take this opportunity from you," Rubio tweeted early Tuesday. "Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government. Do not allow this moment to slip away. It may not come again."

He also urged police, judicial and political leaders to support the efforts. "Today their (sic) can be no bystanders," he wrote.

He later added that the government's calls for people to head to the military base "is a clear sign that they have lost faith in their control of the military."

The United States is one of dozens of countries who have thrown their support behind the opposition leader.