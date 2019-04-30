Military colonel shot during clashes with opposition, minister of defense says

Demonstrators gathered today outside of the Venezuelan embassy in Georgetown in Washington, DC.

Dozens of demonstrators held Venezuelan flags and posters and shouted “Venezuelans want democracy, not another Cuba.” They chanted “What do we want? Democracy! When do we want it? Now!” as well as opposition leader Juan Guaido's name.

They also called on activist group Code Pink to leave the embassy, which it has occupied. The group opposes Guaido.

Some Code Pink activists stood outside and held signs saying “US hands off Venezuela.” They also sang “We shall not be moved."