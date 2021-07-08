World
Haiti's president assassinated

Live Updates

Haiti's president assassinated

By Meg Wagner, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:59 a.m. ET, July 8, 2021
1 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the Moise presidency

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrives for an interview at his home in Petion-Ville.
In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrives for an interview at his home in Petion-Ville. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP

Haiti President Jovenel Moise's death takes place against a background of extreme violence in the country's capital of Port-au-Prince that has claimed the lives of many citizens and escalated notably in June. 

Rival groups have battled with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing tens of thousands of people and worsening the country's humanitarian crisis. Infamous ex-police officer Jimmy Cherizier last week vowed before local media to carry out a "revolution" in the city. 

His presidency had not been without controversy: Moise had repeatedly failed to hold elections at local and national levels, leaving much of the country's governing infrastructure empty. A constitutional referendum is set to be held in September, alongside the presidential and legislative elections. Municipal and local elections have been scheduled for Jan. 16, 2022, the official electoral calendar also showed. 

Many in the country had disputed Moise's right to continue serving in the presidency this year. 

While the United States, United Nations and Organization of American States supported his claim to a fifth year in office, critics say he should have stepped down on Feb. 7, 2021, citing a constitutional provision that starts the clock once a president is elected, rather than when he takes office. 

33 min ago

Haitian ambassador to US says he believes the first lady is "now out of danger"

From CNN’s Larry Register

People stand at the entrance of Ryder Trauma Center where Haitian First Lady Martine Moise was taken for treatment in Miami, on July 7.
People stand at the entrance of Ryder Trauma Center where Haitian First Lady Martine Moise was taken for treatment in Miami, on July 7. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Haiti’s Ambassador to the US Bocchit Edmond said he believes Haiti’s first lady Martine Moise is “now out of danger” and “we will continue to pray for her recovery." While the ambassador told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on "New Day" that he does not have the latest report, he said the first lady is “under good care now.”

“I’m sure she’s now out of danger," he said.

The first lady was flown to Miami on Wednesday and is being treated at a hospital there. She was wounded in the assassination attack early Wednesday morning in Haiti that killed her husband, President Jovenel Moise.

Ambassador Edmond said an investigation is ongoing, and he does not want to speculate on a motive. He did confirm some suspects in the attack were killed or arrested. “Four were killed and two are now in custody. We do hope the National Police will continue to hunt them down because possibly there were more than six,” he said, adding that he wants those involved in the attack brought to justice.

He said the attackers were “foreigners.” However, he said “at the same time, we need to recognize that they also ... had some help, internal help” to be able to get to the president’s residence. “There is no doubt about it, there would be, there was some internal help,” he said.  

He said authorities need to “continue with the investigations ... and identify those who financed them, those who paid them to commit this horrible act.”

29 min ago

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister

From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain

Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.

Joseph, who was Haiti's prime minister when Henry was appointed, made clear he was assuming leadership on Wednesday by announcing that Haiti was being placed in a "state of siege," closing the country's border and placing it under martial law after a meeting with government ministers.

However, newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry said that “Claude Joseph is not Prime Minister, he is part of my government,” in an interview with Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

Henry added that “a consensus has to be found, I am not the only master on board,” and that he “did not want to throw oil on the fire,” in the same interview with Le Nouvelliste. 

Joseph was meant to step down for Henry, who is in the process of forming his government, to be sworn in. 

If Joseph fails to step aside, this would risk plunging the country deeper into a political and constitutional crisis, as the country has functioned without a parliament and therefore by presidential decree since 2020.
55 min ago

Haiti's president was assassinated yesterday. Now, it's unclear who will take charge.

In this October 22, 2015 file photo, Jovenel Moise speaks during a press conference in Port-au-Prince.
In this October 22, 2015 file photo, Jovenel Moise speaks during a press conference in Port-au-Prince. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Haiti was in turmoil Thursday as police hunted for the suspects behind the assassination of its president and questions swirled over who would take charge of the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Four suspects connected to Wednesday's killing of President Jovenel Moise were killed by police overnight, and another two were detained, officials said.

Haiti's ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, described the suspects as foreign "mercenaries" and said he believed they had received assistance from Haitian nationals, but officials have divulged few public details on the attack.

Moise's death takes place against a background of extreme violence in the capital Port-au-Prince which has claimed the lives of many citizens in recent weeks. Haiti was already dealing with political turmoil, a growing humanitarian crisis, and a worsening Covid-19 epidemic.

The assassination also leaves a huge power vacuum in Haiti. Its parliament is effectively defunct and two men are simultaneously claiming to be the country's rightful prime minister.

There is another possible succession scenario, too, said Morin:

"The precedent is that in 2015, it was the President of the National Assembly who replaced the President of the Republic. Today we don't have a President of the National Assembly, but there is still a third of the Senate in Parliament and the third of the Senate is presided over by a former senator, named Joseph Lambert."