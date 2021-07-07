In this April 7, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise leaves after a ceremony marking the 215th anniversary of revolutionary hero Toussaint Louverture's death, at the National Pantheon museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Dieu Nalio Chery/AP

Haitian president Jovenel Moise was a controversial figure, with many in the country disputing his right to continue serving in the presidency this year.

While the United States, United Nations and Organization of American States supported his claim to a fifth year in office, critics say he should have stepped down on February 7, 2021, citing a constitutional provision that starts the clock once a president is elected, rather than when he takes office.

Throughout his presidency, the President had repeatedly failed to hold elections at local and national levels, leaving much of the country’s governing infrastructure empty.

His death takes place against a background of extreme violence in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince that has claimed the lives of many citizens, and escalated notably in June.

Rival groups have battled with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing tens of thousands and worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis. Infamous ex-police officer Jimmy Cherizier recently vowed before local media to carry out a “revolution” in the city.