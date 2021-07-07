World
Haiti's president assassinated

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Nick Thompson, CNN

Updated 7:32 AM ET, Wed July 7, 2021
3 min ago

Haiti's president was a controversial leader

From Caitlin Hu

In this April 7, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise leaves after a ceremony marking the 215th anniversary of revolutionary hero Toussaint Louverture's death, at the National Pantheon museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.  Dieu Nalio Chery/AP

Haitian president Jovenel Moise was a controversial figure, with many in the country disputing his right to continue serving in the presidency this year.

While the United States, United Nations and Organization of American States supported his claim to a fifth year in office, critics say he should have stepped down on February 7, 2021, citing a constitutional provision that starts the clock once a president is elected, rather than when he takes office.

Throughout his presidency, the President had repeatedly failed to hold elections at local and national levels, leaving much of the country’s governing infrastructure empty.

His death takes place against a background of extreme violence in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince that has claimed the lives of many citizens, and escalated notably in June.

Rival groups have battled with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing tens of thousands and worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis. Infamous ex-police officer Jimmy Cherizier recently vowed before local media to carry out a “revolution” in the city.

26 min ago

Haiti's president has been assassinated, prime minister says

Haiti President Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on September 25, 2018.
Haiti President Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on September 25, 2018. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence early on Wednesday, according to the country's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Joseph said in a statement that a group of unidentified individuals attacked Moise's home at around 1 a.m. and fatally wounded the head of state. Haiti's first lady was also shot and is receiving treatment, he added.

The Prime Minister condemned what he described as a "heinous, inhumane and barbaric act" and called for calm.

"The security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces," the statement added. "All measures are being taken to guarantee the continuity of the State and to protect the Nation."

Moise was 53 years old. The former banana exporter spent most of the past year waging a political war with the opposition over the terms of his presidency.

Moise claimed his five-year term should end in 2022 -- a stance backed by the United States, United Nations and Organization of American States.

The opposition has argued he should have stepped down on February 7 this year, citing a constitutional provision that starts the clock on the term once a president is elected, rather than when he takes office.