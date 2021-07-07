In this April 29, 2019 file photo, Haitian security personnel guard outside the US Embassy in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The US Embassy said in a security alert on its website that it would restrict "direct-hire US citizen" staff to embassy compounds in Port-au-Prince "until further notice" and that it would be closed Wednesday as a result of the "ongoing security situation."

It asked for people to avoid unnecessary travel in the area at this time.

The travel advisory level for Haiti was already at the highest level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – “due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and COVID-19,” according to the State Department.

This post has been updated.