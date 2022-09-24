World
Fiona slams Nova Scotia with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain

By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 10:15 a.m. ET, September 24, 2022
1 min ago

"Like nothing we’ve ever seen": Here's what destruction looks like on Prince Edward Island

Police in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, urged residents to stay off the roads as Fiona downed power lines and trees.

"Conditions are like nothing we've ever seen," authorities said in a series of tweets.

The island is one of eastern Canada's maritime provinces, which are taking the brunt of the storm Saturday morning. The large island is located off New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

25 min ago

Shelter in place order issued as Fiona hits northeast end of Nova Scotia

From CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn 

Officials issued a local state of emergency this morning in Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia according to a statement on the municipality’s Facebook. 

Fiona slammed into Maritime Canada early Saturday morning with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and large surf. Cape Breton was among the areas expected to take the brunt of the storm.

The municipality is asking residents to shelter in place as there’s widespread power outages, road closures and structural damage across the region, according to the statement. 

The municipality is located in the northeast end of Nova Scotia where Fiona is now passing through, according to tweets from the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office. 

“Across the province, we’re hearing reports of damaged trees and power lines as the storm continues to pass through,” NSEMO said. Crews are currently assessing damage, according to NSEMO.  

41 min ago

Over 400,000 customers in Nova Scotia without power after Fiona makes landfall

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

As Fiona, now referred to as a post-tropical cyclone, has made landfall in Nova Scotia, there are over 540,000 outages reported in the Canadian Maritime provinces, according to poweroutage.com.

Nova Scotia is reporting 413,556 customers in the dark of the nearly 500,000 it tracks, according to the website. Outages are also affecting Prince Edward Island, with all of its 84,561 customers currently without power, and New Brunswick, with 44,159 customers without power.

21 min ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau monitoring storm

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

In a tweet late Friday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his team is monitoring the situation with Fiona in the Atlantic Canada and Quebec. 

40 min ago

Fiona brings hurricane-force wind gusts to Maritimes in Canada

From CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar

Hurricane-force wind gusts have been reported across areas of the Maritimes in eastern Canada and range from 70 to 95 mph (110 to over 150 kph). Damaging winds are expected to continue through Saturday evening as Fiona moves north into the Gulf of St. Lawrence toward Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador.

These are the wind gusts from Environment Canada, the country's national weather service:

  • Beaver Island, Nova Scotia - 94 mph (152 kph)
  • Sydney, Nova Scotia - 88 mph (141 kph)
  • East Point, Prince Edward Island - 87 mph (140 kph)
  • Louisbourg, Nova Scotia - 78 mph (126 kph)
  • Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island - 70 mph (112 kph)
  • Halifax, Nova Scotia - 68 mph (110 kph)
36 min ago

Fiona makes landfall in what could be a “landmark” weather event for Canada

From CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam

Fiona made landfall at around 4 a.m. ET between Canso and Guysborough counties in eastern Nova Scotia, Canada, as a very strong post-tropical cyclone.

An unofficial barometric pressure of 931.6 mb was recorded at Hart Island, which would make this the lowest-pressure land-falling storm on record in Canada, according to a tweet by the Canadian Hurricane Centre. Wind observations on Beaver Island in eastern Nova Scotia were recorded at 94 mph (152 km/h). 

Fiona is expected to pass through Cape Breton on Saturday morning and then reach the southeastern Labrador Sea by late tonight. Storm surge, heavy rain, strong winds and large waves will accompany this storm as it races northward at over 40 mph (65 km/h).

Fiona is “on track to be an extreme weather event here in eastern Canada,” forecasters with the Canadian Hurricane Centre said on Friday afternoon. Recent rainfalls have left the region saturated and Fiona could bring another one to two months’ worth of rainfall.

“This could be a landmark event for Canada in terms of intensity of a tropical cyclone,” and it could even become Canada’s version of Superstorm Sandy, said Chris Fogarty, Canadian Hurricane Centre manager. 

Fiona weakened slightly on Friday to a Category 2 storm. Fiona had been a Category 4 storm early Wednesday over the Atlantic after passing the Turks and Caicos and remained so until Friday afternoon.