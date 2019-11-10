Bolivian president and vice president resign
At least 10 other government party officials resign in Bolivia following election audit
In recent hours, multiple government party officials in Bolivia have resigned.
Some of the resignations have been confirmed by ABI, Bolivia’s government press agency.
The resignations include:
- Iván Arciénega, mayor of Sucre, Bolivia’s capital
- William Cervantes, mayor of Potosí
- Saúl Aguilar Torrico, mayor of Oruro
- César Navarro, minister of energy
- Víctor Borda, president of the House of Representatives
- Luis Alberto Sánchez, minister of Hydrocarbos
- David Ramos, congressman
- Rubén Medinaceli, congressman
- María Simoni, congressman
- María Eugenia Choque, president of the Electoral Tribunal
President Morales resigns "for the good of the country"
In the same day that the Organization of American States presented the conclusions of an electoral audit citing severe irregularities in the presidential elections held on October 20th, president Morales, speaking on National TV, presented his resignation. Morales says that this decision "hurts deeply" but that it's something he does “for the good of the country”.
"I regret this deeply... it's my obligation as an indigenous president to seek the pacification of the country. It hurts so much to see that these men (in reference to the main opposition leaders) brought violence, aggression between Bolivians," Morales said.
Morales said he will be sending his resignation letter to Congress in the next hours.
According to the constitution, the vice-president takes over. However, vice-president Alvaro García Linera also resigned. In this case, and based on Article 169 of the Bolivian Constitution, the president of the Senate has to fill the position until new elections are held. It's unclear if the president of the Senate will take over.
