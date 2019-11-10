In the same day that the Organization of American States presented the conclusions of an electoral audit citing severe irregularities in the presidential elections held on October 20th, president Morales, speaking on National TV, presented his resignation. Morales says that this decision "hurts deeply" but that it's something he does “for the good of the country”.

"I regret this deeply... it's my obligation as an indigenous president to seek the pacification of the country. It hurts so much to see that these men (in reference to the main opposition leaders) brought violence, aggression between Bolivians," Morales said.

Morales said he will be sending his resignation letter to Congress in the next hours.

According to the constitution, the vice-president takes over. However, vice-president Alvaro García Linera also resigned. In this case, and based on Article 169 of the Bolivian Constitution, the president of the Senate has to fill the position until new elections are held. It's unclear if the president of the Senate will take over.