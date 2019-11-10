Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez condemned the “coup” in Bolivia following the resignation of the country's President Evo Morales and Vice President García Lineran today.

“We condemn the opposition’s coup strategy which has unleashed violence on Bolivia, has cost deaths, hundreds of injuries and condemnable expressions of racism towards the native people. We support Evo Morales," Bermúdez said via twitter Sunday

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry expressed its “profound concern with the grave irregularities” shown in the OAS report, according to a statement it released.

“Brazil considers it pertinent the call for new general elections as an answer to the legitimate protests from its people and recommendations from the OAS, after the finding of grave irregularities," the statement said.

The Organization of American States (OAS) released a report that detailed a series of alleged irregularities in Bolivia's election, including failures in the chain of custody for ballots, alteration and forgery of electoral material, redirection of data to unauthorized servers and data manipulation which all impacted the official vote count.