Manhunt underway in Canada after deadly mass stabbing

By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:32 a.m. ET, September 5, 2022
Canadian prime minister calls Saskatchewan stabbings "horrific and heartbreaking"

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his concern about the stabbings in Saskatchewan on Sunday, describing them in a tweet as "horrific and heartbreaking."

"I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” the prime minister said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities,” Trudeau tweeted. “Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”

Here’s what we know about the suspects

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Artemis Moshtaghian and Jamiel Lynch

Less than three hours after the first attack was reported, police identified Damian Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as suspects in the stabbing spree.

Damien Sanderson, 31, is described by authorities as 5-feet-7 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson, 30, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Officials haven’t said whether the pair are related.

The vehicle they are believed to be driving was reportedly spotted around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, police said. Regina is more than 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) south of the James Smith Cree Nation.

“This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately,” Blackmore said in a statement Sunday. “If you see the suspects and/or their vehicle, do not approach them or their vehicle, immediately leave the area, and call 911.”

In a message to the two suspects, Blackmore said, “If Damien and Myles are listening or receive this information, I would ask that they turn themselves into police immediately.”

Canadian authorities are hunting for 2 suspects in a deadly mass stabbing

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Artemis Moshtaghian and Jamiel Lynch

A manhunt is underway in Canada for two “armed and dangerous” men who are suspects in a mass stabbing Sunday that left at least 10 dead and 15 injured at multiple scenes in an Indigenous community and the surrounding area in Saskatchewan, authorities say.

The suspects, identified by police as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, are believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said, noting it’s unclear whether the pair may have changed vehicles.

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency Sunday in response to “numerous murders and assaults” on members of the community, according to a news release. At least one attack also occurred in the neighboring community of Weldon, police said.

“It is certainly a very significant event if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Rhonda Blackmore said.

Some victims appear to have been targeted, while others are believed to have been attacked randomly, police said.