Less than three hours after the first attack was reported, police identified Damian Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as suspects in the stabbing spree.

Damien Sanderson, 31, is described by authorities as 5-feet-7 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson, 30, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Officials haven’t said whether the pair are related.

The vehicle they are believed to be driving was reportedly spotted around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, police said. Regina is more than 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) south of the James Smith Cree Nation.

“This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately,” Blackmore said in a statement Sunday. “If you see the suspects and/or their vehicle, do not approach them or their vehicle, immediately leave the area, and call 911.”

In a message to the two suspects, Blackmore said, “If Damien and Myles are listening or receive this information, I would ask that they turn themselves into police immediately.”