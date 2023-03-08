The kidnapping and killing of US travelers this week in the Mexican city of Matamoros, just over the border from Brownsville, Texas, has put a glaring spotlight on violence in a country that millions of international visitors flock to each year.
Here’s what to know about travel safety in Mexico:
The US has “do not travel” advisories in place for six out of Mexico's 32 states: This includes the Tamaulipas state, where Matamoros is located. But that's far from some of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the country, according to Zachary Rabinor, founder and CEO of travel company Journey Mexico. “To put things in perspective, Matamoros is about 1,360 miles away from Cancun; that’s about the equivalent distance from the Texas side of the border to Chicago, Illinois.”
The US advises travelers to “exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular destinations like Playa del Carmen and Cancún. Rabinor highlighted other popular destinations carrying the “exercise increased caution” advisory, including France and the Bahamas. France receives the caution because of possible terrorism and civil unrest. Crime is listed as the reason for caution in the Bahamas.
The State Department notes in its advisory that violence and criminal activity may occur anywhere, “including in popular tourist destinations.”
It is relatively safe for travelers to head to tourist destinations and major urban centers such as Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey," according to security expert Jaime Lopez-Aranda
Caution and situational awareness are key all over the world. For Mexico, Lopez-Aranda recommends the following safety steps:
- Travel with a trusted driver in a private vehicle
- Go outside urban centers or in higher-risk locations only during daylight hours
- Avoid the trouble spots in major cities
- Avoid traveling alone
- Stay up-to-date through news and government alerts
- Keep your cell phone charged
- Research the security and medical risks of your destination
- Share all your plans with friends and family at home, and stay in constant communication
- Get insurance
- Keep copies of your documents, contact information for your country’s embassy or consulate and the location of the closest hospital with you