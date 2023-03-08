World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Americans kidnapped in Mexico

Live Updates

Survivors of deadly Mexico kidnapping back in US

By Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 9:28 a.m. ET, March 8, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
8 min ago

Here's what you need to know about safety while traveling in Mexico

From CNN's Marnie Hunter

The kidnapping and killing of US travelers this week in the Mexican city of Matamoros, just over the border from Brownsville, Texas, has put a glaring spotlight on violence in a country that millions of international visitors flock to each year.

Here’s what to know about travel safety in Mexico:

The US has “do not travel” advisories in place for six out of Mexico's 32 states: This includes the Tamaulipas state, where Matamoros is located. But that's far from some of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the country, according to Zachary Rabinor, founder and CEO of travel company Journey Mexico. “To put things in perspective, Matamoros is about 1,360 miles away from Cancun; that’s about the equivalent distance from the Texas side of the border to Chicago, Illinois.”

The US advises travelers to “exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular destinations like Playa del Carmen and Cancún. Rabinor highlighted other popular destinations carrying the “exercise increased caution” advisory, including France and the Bahamas. France receives the caution because of possible terrorism and civil unrest. Crime is listed as the reason for caution in the Bahamas.

The State Department notes in its advisory that violence and criminal activity may occur anywhere, “including in popular tourist destinations.”

It is relatively safe for travelers to head to tourist destinations and major urban centers such as Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey," according to security expert Jaime Lopez-Aranda

Caution and situational awareness are key all over the world. For Mexico, Lopez-Aranda recommends the following safety steps:

  • Travel with a trusted driver in a private vehicle
  • Go outside urban centers or in higher-risk locations only during daylight hours
  • Avoid the trouble spots in major cities
  • Avoid traveling alone
  • Stay up-to-date through news and government alerts
  • Keep your cell phone charged
  • Research the security and medical risks of your destination
  • Share all your plans with friends and family at home, and stay in constant communication
  • Get insurance
  • Keep copies of your documents, contact information for your country’s embassy or consulate and the location of the closest hospital with you
1 min ago

The mother of 6 who survived the attack was traveling to Mexico for a medical procedure

From CNN staff

Latavia Washington McGee
Latavia Washington McGee (from Facebook)

Two of the four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, according to the Tamaulipas governor. The two surviving Americans are now in the care of the FBI and have returned to the United States, an official familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

One of the survivors was Latavia Washington McGee, a mother of six children who was traveling to Mexico for the second time for a medical procedure, her mother, Barbara Burgess, said.

She traveled to the country for surgery about two to three years ago, Burgess said. But this time, Burgess was informed by the FBI on Sunday that her daughter had been kidnapped and was in danger.

Receipts found in the group’s vehicle indicated the Americans were in Mexico for medical procedures, a US official with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

Washington McGee’s close friend told CNN the trip was for a cosmetic surgery. The group booked a hotel in Brownsville and planned to drive into Matamoros for the surgery, according to the friend.

A day after the kidnapping, the friend became concerned and reached out to the doctor’s office for more information.

“When I reached out to the doctor’s office they told me that Latavia had reached out to them to ask them for directions because she was lost,” the friend said. “They sent me a screenshot of the messages and they said they sent her the address and asked her if she was using a GPS.”

The disappearance of the four was reported to Brownsville police on Saturday, according to a police report. The report states that Brownsville Police checked a local jail to make sure that no one in the party had been taken into custody, but no other action was taken.

Mexico has become a particularly popular destination for “medical tourism,” attracting travelers who may be seeking cheaper alternatives or medical treatments that are unapproved or unavailable in the US. But the CDC warns the growing trend can carry dangerous risks depending on the destination and facility, including infection and possible post-procedure complications.

Matamoros, however, is “not considered a primary medical travel destination,” said Josef Woodman, the company’s founder, “largely because there are no internationally accredited medical centers/speciality clinics there, or in the immediate region.”

Watch here:

24 min ago

US law enforcement was not on the ground in search, Mexican official says

Before the four Americans were found Tuesday, federal and local Mexican authorities worked on the effort to locate the kidnapped Americans, and they had set up a joint task force to communicate with US officials, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said.

US law enforcement was not involved on the ground in Mexico in the search for the missing Americans, Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal said at a news conference Tuesday after two of the Americans were found alive and two were found dead.

At a news conference yesterday, Mexican officials displayed a timeline of the search, including photos of the cars believed to be used by the kidnappers, before they were found Tuesday morning. Mexico Secretary of Security Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that authorities in Mexico have been in constant communication with the US ambassador and other US officials since Sunday.

Also on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price thanked Mexican partners for facilitating the recovery of the Americans.

“Ultimately, we want to see accountability for the violence that has been inflicted on these Americans that tragically led to the death of two of them,” he said.

He also did not rule out designating drug cartels as terrorist organizations – something that some Republican lawmakers have called for – but said “we are always going to look at every tool that is by law or any other authority available to us to attempt to work with our Mexican partners to crack down on what is the threat to Mexicans and to Americans alike.”

13 min ago

Here's what we know about the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico

From CNN Staff

The car driven by the four Americans who were kidnapped is seen secured outside the Forensic Medical Service morgue building in Matamoros, Mexico, on Tuesday.
The car driven by the four Americans who were kidnapped is seen secured outside the Forensic Medical Service morgue building in Matamoros, Mexico, on Tuesday. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

Two of the four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, according to the Tamaulipas governor. The two surviving Americans are now in the care of the FBI and have returned to the United States, an official familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.

Here's what we know so far:

  • Where things stand: The two people who survived will receive medical attention and observations at a hospital in Texas, according to a source. One of the people who survived was severely injured. The bodies of the two others killed will be examined by Mexican authorities before the remains are turned over to the US government, a source said.
  • What happened: The group of friends traveled from South Carolina so one of them — a mother of six — could undergo a medical procedure across the border, according to two family members. A friend said the group got lost on the way to the doctor's office. They were “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men” in the border city of Matamoros on Friday, according to the FBI. Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.
  • What we know about the Americans: Latavia "Tay" Washington McGee drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and their friend Eric Williams, according to Washington McGee's mother Barbara Burgess. McGee and Williams survived the ordeal, according to a US official.This was the second time Washington McGee had gone to Mexico for a medical procedure, her mother said. The group grew up together in South Carolina and were bonded “like glue,” Brown’s sister Zalandria Brown told CNN. She added that she and her brother are also close.
  • US response: Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was briefed by the FBI on the kidnapping and the Justice Department is "working closely" with the US State Department on the case. The White House said it is working with the Mexican government to learn more about the incident. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said administration officials were in touch with family members.