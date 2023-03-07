1 detained in connection to Americans killed in Mexico

The White House said it is still working with Mexican officials to learn more about the deaths of two American citizens who were kidnapped and killed this week.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said senior White House officials were engaged on the matter and President Joe Biden was updated. She said the US was still working with Mexican officials to have “all Americans returned to the United States.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” Jean-Pierre said. “For the sake of privacy and out of respect to the families, we are going to refrain from further comment about those circumstances at this time.”

She said administration officials were in touch with family members of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico, two of whom are dead, according to Mexican authorities.

Jean-Pierre said US agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Drug Enforcement Administration, were working on the situation in coordination with their Mexican counterparts.

"Attacks on US citizens are unacceptable, no matter where or under what circumstances they happen,” she said. “We will continue to work closely with the Mexican government to ensure justice is done in this case.”

She noted previous administration efforts to disrupt transnational crime syndicates, including Mexican drug cartels and human smugglers.

“We remain committed to applying the full weight of our efforts and resources to counter them,” she said. “Right now our immediate concerns are for the safe return of our citizens, the health and well-being of those who survived this attack, and the support which must be rendered to the families of those who need it.”