March 7, 2023 - 2 Americans dead, 2 found alive in Mexico kidnapping

By Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Leinz Vales and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 11:52 PM ET, Tue March 7, 2023
14 hr 12 min ago

1 detained in connection to Americans killed in Mexico

From CNN’s Abel Alvarado

At least one person has been detained in connection to the death of two American citizens, Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said.

The person was identified as a 24-year-old, according to the governor. He was undertaking “surveillance functions of the victims," he added.

The four kidnapped Americans were found in a “wooden house” outside Matamoros, Mexico. Two of them were alive and two were dead, the governor said.

"During the three days after the criminal act, the four people were transferred to various places, including a clinic in order to create confusion and avoid rescue efforts," Villarreal said.  
13 hr 45 min ago

Mexican official describes what happened after Americans were kidnapped

Mexican officials hold a press conference on March 7. (CNN)

Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica described the steps taken by Mexican law enforcement and investigators after four Americans were kidnapped on Friday.

At a news conference Tuesday, speaking through a translator, Barrios Mojica said the Americans were driving a white minivan when a pickup truck pulled up, and armed men loaded them into the back of the truck.

At that point "protocols were activated" and Mexican authorities started communications with the United States when they noticed the mini van's license place was from the US. Barrios Mojica said the information that they were American citizens wasn't verified right away until US officials ran the license plate.

Barrios Mojica said police were also able to identify the pickup truck. With all of this information, officials started "several searches" with various different agencies, he said.

On Tuesday about 8 a.m. local time, Barrios Mojica said officials found the four Americans — two alive and two dead — at a house outside Matamoros. One of the survivors was shot in the leg, he said.

Barrios Mojica said police detained one person at the house.

14 hr 28 min ago

Here's what we know about the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico

From CNN staff

A Mexican Red Cross ambulance transports two Americans found alive after their abduction in Mexico last week, in Ejido Longoreno, on the outskirts of Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, March 7. (AP)

Two of the four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, according to the Tamaulipas governor. The two surviving Americans are now in the care of the FBI and have returned to the United States, an official familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.

Here's what we know so far:

  • Where things stand: The two people who survived will receive medical attention and observations at a hospital in Texas, according to a source. One of the people who survived was severely injured. The bodies of the two others killed will be examined by Mexican authorities before the remains are turned over to the US government, a source said.
  • What happened: The group of friends traveled from South Carolina so one of them — a mother of six — could undergo a medical procedure across the border, according to two family members. A friend said the group got lost on the way to the doctor's office. They were “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men” in the border city of Matamoros on Friday, according to the FBI. Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.
  • What we know about the Americans: Latavia "Tay" Washington McGee drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and their friend Eric Williams, according to Washington McGee's mother Barbara Burgess. This was the second time Washington McGee had gone to Mexico for a medical procedure, her mother said. The group grew up together in South Carolina and were bonded “like glue,” Brown’s sister Zalandria Brown told CNN. She added that she and her brother are also close.
  • US response: Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was briefed by the FBI on the kidnapping and the Justice Department is "working closely" with the US State Department on the case. The White House said it is working with the Mexican government to learn more about the incident. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said administration officials were in touch with family members.
  • Coming up: Mexican officials are expected to give an update at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
14 hr 43 min ago

US working with Mexican government to "ensure justice is done"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

The White House said it is still working with Mexican officials to learn more about the deaths of two American citizens who were kidnapped and killed this week. 

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said senior White House officials were engaged on the matter and President Joe Biden was updated. She said the US was still working with Mexican officials to have “all Americans returned to the United States.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” Jean-Pierre said. “For the sake of privacy and out of respect to the families, we are going to refrain from further comment about those circumstances at this time.”

She said administration officials were in touch with family members of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico, two of whom are dead, according to Mexican authorities.

Jean-Pierre said US agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Drug Enforcement Administration, were working on the situation in coordination with their Mexican counterparts.  

"Attacks on US citizens are unacceptable, no matter where or under what circumstances they happen,” she said. “We will continue to work closely with the Mexican government to ensure justice is done in this case.”

She noted previous administration efforts to disrupt transnational crime syndicates, including Mexican drug cartels and human smugglers.

“We remain committed to applying the full weight of our efforts and resources to counter them,” she said. “Right now our immediate concerns are for the safe return of our citizens, the health and well-being of those who survived this attack, and the support which must be rendered to the families of those who need it.”

16 hr 2 min ago

Kidnapped Americans got lost while trying to find their way to the doctor's office, friend says

From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado 

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, who drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric Williams got lost while trying to locate the medical clinic they were heading to, Washington McGee’s close friend who did not want to be identified told CNN. 

According to Washington McGee’s friend, the group of friends got lost and reached out to the doctor’s office for directions on Friday but were struggling to communicate with the doctor’s office because they had poor cellphone signal.

The friend said she reached out to the doctor’s office on Saturday for more information after she became concerned.

“When I reached out to the doctor’s office they told me that Latavia had reached out to them to ask them for directions because she was lost," the friend said. "They sent me a screenshot of the messages and they said they sent her the address and asked her if she was using a GPS.”

She also said that the office employee she spoke with told her that Washington McGee also messaged the doctor’s office from her friend’s phone, but the office employee didn’t notice the message until a few hours later.

16 hr 10 min ago

Surviving Americans have returned to the United States

From CNN’s Josh Campbell 

The two surviving American citizens kidnapped in Mexico are now in the care of the FBI and have returned to the United States, an official familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

The two will receive medical treatment and observations at a hospital in Texas, the source added.

The bodies of the two people who were killed will be examined by Mexican authorities before the remains are turned over to the US government, a source said.

17 hr 1 min ago

Justice Department working closely with State Department on kidnapped Americans

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

The Justice Department is "working closely" with the US State Department on the kidnapping of four Americans in northeastern Mexico last week, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Garland said Tuesday that he has been briefed with the FBI "and senior department officials are working closely with our counterparts at the State Department.”

Two of the four kidnapped Americans were found dead and two were found alive, Mexican officials said Tuesday. A US official familiar with the case previously told CNN that investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers and that the Americans are believed to have been targeted by mistake.

“During this difficult time, I want to offer my deepest sympathies to the families of the Americans who were attacked and kidnapped," Garland said.
16 hr 58 min ago

Bodies of dead kidnapped Americans to be examined in Mexico before being repatriated to US, source says

From CNN’s Josh Campbell

The bodies of two American citizens killed in an attack by suspected Mexican cartel members will be examined by Mexican authorities prior to their remains being turned over to the US government, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN. 

After a coroner in Mexico completes a forensic examination to determine the cause of death, the remains are expected to be promptly repatriated back to the United States, the source said.

Two of the four Americans kidnapped in the border city of Matamoros were found alive, with one severely injured, according to a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation.

17 hr ago

White House says it will work closely with Mexico on kidnapping case of 4 Americans

From CNN's Betsy Klein

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing in Washington, DC, on March 2. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden's administration will work closely with the Mexican government to ensure justice is served after four US citizens were kidnapped, with two found dead and two found alive on Tuesday.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters Tuesday that the US is “still working with Mexican officials to learn more and to have all four victims returned to the United States.”

CNN previously reported the group of friends traveled from South Carolina so one of them — a mother of six — could undergo a medical procedure across the border, per two family members. They were “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men” in the border city of Matamoros on Friday, according to the FBI. Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.

He expressed “our deepest condolences” to the friends and families of those killed, but declined to comment further. 

Kirby thanked the US Justice Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security for “their swift response to this dreadful incident and for their continued collaboration with Mexican authorities.” 

“Attacks on US citizens are unacceptable, no matter where or under what circumstances they occur. And we're going to work closely with the Mexican government to ensure that justice is done in this case. Right now, our immediate concerns are the safe return of our citizens, the health and the well-being of those who survived his attack,” Kirby said. 