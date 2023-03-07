World
Russia's war in Ukraine

Americans kidnapped in Mexico

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies

Live Updates

2 Americans dead, 2 found alive in Mexico kidnapping

By Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Tue March 7, 2023
45 min ago

Group likely mistaken for drug smugglers, US official says

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and their friend Eric Williams for the procedure, but she never made it to her doctor’s appointment on Friday, her mother Barbara Burgess told CNN.

On Sunday, Burgess said she was informed by the FBI that her daughter had been kidnapped and was in danger. “They said, if she calls me, to call them,” she said.

The group was fired upon by unidentified gunman and “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” according to the FBI.

An innocent Mexican bystander was also killed in the encounter, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said.

Investigators believe the Americans were targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation tells CNN.

45 min ago

Mother was traveling to Mexico for medical procedure, according to US official

From CNN’s Karol Suarez in Mexico City and Josh Campbell

This trip was the second time Latavia "Tay" Washington McGee, a mother of six children, had gone to Mexico for a medical procedure, her mother Barbara Burgess said. About two to three years ago, Burgess said her daughter traveled to the country for a surgery.

Receipts found in the group’s vehicle indicated the Americans were in Mexico for medical procedures, a US official with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that the group had crossed the border to “buy medicines” and assured the “whole government” was working to resolve the case.

Mexico has become a particularly popular destination for “medical tourism,” attracting travelers who may be seeking cheaper alternatives or medical treatments that are unapproved or unavailable in the US. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  warns the growing trend can carry dangerous risks depending on the destination and facility, including infection and possible post-procedure complications.

Washington McGee drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and their friend Eric Williams for the procedure, but she never made it to her doctor’s appointment on Friday, Burgess told CNN.

The group of missing Americans grew up together in South Carolina and were bonded “like glue,” Brown’s sister Zalandria Brown told CNN. She added that she and her brother are also close.

“Zindell is like my shadow, he’s like my son, he’s like my hip bone. We’re just tight like that,” she said.

44 min ago

2 Americans dead and 2 found alive in Mexico kidnapping, official says

From CNN’s Abel Alvarado in Atlanta and Karol Suarez in Mexico City

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with several bullet holes at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas on Friday.
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with several bullet holes at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas on Friday. (Stringer/AP)

Two of the four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, according to Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal Anaya. One of the two survivors has injuries, he said.

Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios also confirmed the deaths on Twitter.

"Derived from the joint search actions, the four American citizens deprived of their liberty last Friday were found. Unfortunately, two dead. Investigation and intelligence work continue to capture those responsible. Details will be given later," Barrios tweeted.

Ambulances and security personnel are giving medical support to the survivors, the Tamaulipas governor said.