Here's what we know about the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico

Two of the four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, according to the Tamaulipas governor. The two surviving Americans are now in the care of the FBI and have returned to the United States, an official familiar with the investigation tells CNN.
Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.
Here's what we know so far:
- Where things stand: The two people who survived will receive medical attention and observations at a hospital in Texas, according to a source. One of the people who survived was severely injured. The bodies of the two others killed will be examined by Mexican authorities before the remains are turned over to the US government, a source said.
- What happened: The group of friends traveled from South Carolina so one of them — a mother of six — could undergo a medical procedure across the border, according to two family members. A friend said the group got lost on the way to the doctor's office. They were “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men” in the border city of Matamoros on Friday, according to the FBI. Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.
- What we know about the Americans: Latavia "Tay" Washington McGee drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and their friend Eric Williams, according to Washington McGee's mother Barbara Burgess. This was the second time Washington McGee had gone to Mexico for a medical procedure, her mother said. The group grew up together in South Carolina and were bonded “like glue,” Brown’s sister Zalandria Brown told CNN. She added that she and her brother are also close.
- US response: Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was briefed by the FBI on the kidnapping and the Justice Department is "working closely" with the US State Department on the case. The White House said it is working with the Mexican government to learn more about the incident. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said administration officials were in touch with family members.
- Coming up: Mexican officials are expected to give an update at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.