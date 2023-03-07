Bodies of dead kidnapped Americans to be examined in Mexico before being repatriated to US, source says
The bodies of two American citizens killed in an attack by suspected Mexican cartel members will be examined by Mexican authorities prior to their remains being turned over to the US government, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.
After a coroner in Mexico completes a forensic examination to determine the cause of death, the remains are expected to be promptly repatriated back to the United States, the source said.
Two of the four Americans kidnapped in the border city of Matamoros were found alive, with one severely injured, according to a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation.
White House says it will work closely with Mexico on kidnapping case of 4 Americans
President Joe Biden's administration will work closely with the Mexican government to ensure justice is served after four US citizens were kidnapped, with two found dead and two found alive on Tuesday.
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters Tuesday that the US is “still working with Mexican officials to learn more and to have all four victims returned to the United States.”
CNN previously reported the group of friends traveled from South Carolina so one of them — a mother of six — could undergo a medical procedure across the border, per two family members. They were “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men” in the border city of Matamoros on Friday, according to the FBI. Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official said.
He expressed “our deepest condolences” to the friends and families of those killed, but declined to comment further.
Kirby thanked the US Justice Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security for “their swift response to this dreadful incident and for their continued collaboration with Mexican authorities.”
“Attacks on US citizens are unacceptable, no matter where or under what circumstances they occur. And we're going to work closely with the Mexican government to ensure that justice is done in this case. Right now, our immediate concerns are the safe return of our citizens, the health and the well-being of those who survived his attack,” Kirby said.
Mother of 6 drove to Mexico for cosmetic surgery, her friend tells CNN
Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric Williams, a close friend of Washington McGee who did not want to be identified told CNN.
Washington McGee was heading to Matamoros, Mexico, for cosmetic surgery that was scheduled to take place on Friday, her friend said.
The group booked a hotel in Brownsville, Texas, and planned to drive into Matamoros for the surgery, according to the friend.
She last heard from Washington McGee on Friday morning when she sent her a video message letting her know she had made it to Mexico.
But Washington McGee's family and friends became concerned on Saturday when they didn't hear from the group.
"Her other cousin, who previously went with her to Matamoros for the first procedure, made a post asking if anyone's heard from her,” Washington McGee’s friend told CNN.
She told CNN that when she spoke to Washington McGee's cousin, she became increasingly concerned when the cousin told her that the doctor's office had reached out to her asking about Washington McGee because she never made it to the surgery.
"We've been calling all of their phones and it's just going to voicemail. I called her mom too and she told me she hasn't been able to contact them either. That's when I knew something was wrong,” said the friend.
The group, which Washington McGee’s friend said are all from or near the Myrtle Beach area, drove from South Carolina to Brownsville and then into Matamoros.
Washington is the mother of six children ranging from ages 5 to 18, her friend added.
Mexican officials set to address kidnapping in news conferences
At least two press conferences are now expected in Mexico after four missing Americans were found — two dead and two alive.
The governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal Anaya, is scheduled to give a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m local time) in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas state.
Mexico’s Public Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez also said there would be a news conference at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) in Mexico City.
Americans were located at clinic in Mexico, US official says
The four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico were located at what appears to be a medical clinic in the border city of Matamoros, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation told CNN.
Two of the kidnapping victims were found alive, and two of them were found dead.
One of the two survivors is severely injured, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation told CNN.
Group likely mistaken for drug smugglers, US official says
Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, 33, drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and their friend Eric Williams for the procedure, but she never made it to her doctor’s appointment on Friday, her mother Barbara Burgess told CNN.
On Sunday, Burgess said she was informed by the FBI that her daughter had been kidnapped and was in danger. “They said, if she calls me, to call them,” she said.
The group wasfired upon by unidentified gunman and “placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” according to the FBI.
An innocent Mexican bystander was also killed in the encounter, US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said.
Investigators believe the Americans were targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation tells CNN.
Mother was traveling to Mexico for medical procedure, according to US official
This trip was the second time Latavia "Tay" Washington McGee, a mother of six children,had gone to Mexico for a medical procedure, her mother Barbara Burgess said. About two to three years ago, Burgess said her daughter traveled to the country for a surgery.
Receipts found in the group’s vehicle indicated the Americans were in Mexico for medical procedures, a US official with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that the group had crossed the border to “buy medicines” and assured the “whole government” was working to resolve the case.
Mexico has become a particularly popular destination for “medical tourism,” attracting travelers who may be seeking cheaper alternatives or medical treatments that are unapproved or unavailable in the US. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns the growing trend can carry dangerous risks depending on the destination and facility, including infection and possible post-procedure complications.
Washington McGee drove to Mexico with Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and their friend Eric Williams for the procedure, but she never made it to her doctor’s appointment on Friday, Burgess told CNN.
The group of missing Americans grew up together in South Carolina and were bonded “like glue,” Brown’s sister Zalandria Brown told CNN. She added that she and her brother are also close.
“Zindell is like my shadow, he’s like my son, he’s like my hip bone. We’re just tight like that,” she said.
2 Americans dead and 2 found alive in Mexico kidnapping, official says
Two of the four Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, according to Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal Anaya. One of the two survivors has injuries, he said.
Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios also confirmed the deaths on Twitter.
"Derived from the joint search actions, the four American citizens deprived of their liberty last Friday were found. Unfortunately, two dead. Investigation and intelligence work continue to capture those responsible. Details will be given later," Barrios tweeted.
Ambulances and security personnel are giving medical support to the survivors, the Tamaulipas governor said.