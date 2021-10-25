Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, speaks to the media at a summit in Brussels, Belgium, on October 21. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has condemned the coup in Sudan, calling it a “betrayal of the revolution,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“The EU condemns the detention of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other members of the civilian leadership by Sudan’s military forces. We call on the security forces to immediately release those they have unlawfully detained,” Josep Borrell said. “The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.”

“The right of peaceful protest must be respected; violence and bloodshed must be avoided at all cost; we also urge communication networks to be open,” he added.

Borrell went on to say the European Union would continue to support those who are working for “a democratic Sudan with a fully legitimate civilian government ensuring peace, freedom and justice for the Sudanese people.”

“This remains the best guarantee for the long-term stability of the country and the broader regions,” he added.