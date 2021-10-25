World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

The Facebook papers

live news

Live

Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting

live news

Live

Sudan military takeover

Live Updates

Sudan PM detained in military takeover

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 11:47 a.m. ET, October 25, 2021
21 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

EU's top diplomat condemns Sudan coup and calls it a "betrayal of the revolution"

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, speaks to the media at a summit in Brussels, Belgium, on October 21.
Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, speaks to the media at a summit in Brussels, Belgium, on October 21. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has condemned the coup in Sudan, calling it a “betrayal of the revolution,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“The EU condemns the detention of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other members of the civilian leadership by Sudan’s military forces. We call on the security forces to immediately release those they have unlawfully detained,” Josep Borrell said. “The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.”

“The right of peaceful protest must be respected; violence and bloodshed must be avoided at all cost; we also urge communication networks to be open,” he added.

Borrell went on to say the European Union would continue to support those who are working for “a democratic Sudan with a fully legitimate civilian government ensuring peace, freedom and justice for the Sudanese people.”

“This remains the best guarantee for the long-term stability of the country and the broader regions,” he added.

39 min ago

Sudan protesters announce civil disobedience and strike following military takeover 

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem, Celine AlKhaldi and Kareem Khadder

Sudan’s supporters of the civilian competent of the now-dissolved Sovereign Council have announced civil disobedience and a strike in response to the military takeover, the Ministry of Information said on Facebook.  

“Employees of federal & state ministries and civil service institutions announce a strike until power is handed over to civilians,” the Ministry of Information, which is supportive of the civil state, said.

The Sudanese Professional Association [SPA], a body that helped organize the 2019 Sudan uprising, denounced the military takeover and denounced an earlier announcement by the army chief, Abdelfattah Al Burhan, where he declared a state of emergency, dissolved the Sovereign Council and government. 

“[Al Burhan’s] reckless decisions will increase the ferocity of the resistance and the unity of the street, after all illusions of partnership are removed and the fig leaf has fallen,” a statement by the SPA said.

“Let us make disobedience a response to al-Burhan’s nonsense, and to break the state of emergency today with crowds and activities,” the statement said.

1 hr 12 min ago

Sudan coup is an "unacceptable betrayal of Sudanese people," UK government says

From CNN's Allegra Goodwin

The United Kingdom has called the coup in Sudan an “unacceptable betrayal of the Sudanese people,” the British government’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, tweeted on Monday.

“Today’s military coup in Sudan is an unacceptable betrayal of the Sudanese people and their democratic transition,” Ford said. 

Ford added security forces must release Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been taken to an undisclosed location along with other civilian leaders. 

“Those who do not respect right to protest without fear of violence will be held to account,” Ford warned.  
49 min ago

White House "deeply alarmed" by military takeover in Sudan

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a briefing at the White House on October 21.
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a briefing at the White House on October 21. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The White House said the Biden administration is “deeply alarmed” about the coup unfolding in Sudan.

“The United States is deeply alarmed at reports of a military takeover of the transitional government. We reject the actions by the military and call for the immediate release of the prime minister and others who have been placed under house arrest,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Jean-Pierre called the actions in “stark opposition to the will of the Sudanese people” and reiterated calls for a “democratic transition in Sudan.”

She did not directly address a question as to whether President Biden had been briefed on the matter.

Where things stand in Sudan: As CNN has reported, the country's prime minister has been arrested in a military takeover and taken to an undisclosed location, a senior adviser said. A military officer dissolved Sudan's ruling council and transitional government, and declared a state of emergency across the country.

The coup has been condemned by the United Nations, and the US Embassy in Sudan is advising US citizens “to shelter in place and remain aware of their surroundings” following the coup.

1 hr 48 min ago

US Embassy in Sudan advises US citizens to shelter in place following military takeover

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The US Embassy in Sudan is advising US citizens “to shelter in place and remain aware of their surroundings” following a coup in the country

In a security alert posted Monday, the Embassy said it “has received reports that armed forces are blocking certain areas in and around Khartoum” and “internet in Khartoum is non-functional.”

2 hr 19 min ago

UN secretary general condemns ongoing military coup in Sudan and calls for release of officials

From CNN's Richard Roth

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks in New York on September 20.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks in New York on September 20. (Lev Radin/Sipa)

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres condemned the ongoing military coup in Sudan, and called for the release of the prime minister and other officials, he said in a tweet Monday

He said the UN would "continue to stand" with the people of the country.

“I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan.”

1 hr 54 min ago

Sudan's prime minister was aware of the army's plans, aide says

From CNN’s Becky Anderson and Noon Salih

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during an interview in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 11.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during an interview in Khartoum, Sudan, on May 11. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images)

An aide and office director of Sudan’s now-arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told CNN that the premier was aware of army plans and was under pressure to dissolve the government. 

The adviser, Adam al-Hireika, said that he visited Hamdok on Sunday evening where he discussed the current state-of-affairs. Hamdok had just met with army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who declared the coup on state-TV on Monday. 

“I say he was cautiously optimistic that there was an opening for agreement, but I think the military side wanted him to dissolve the government and he insisted on not unless there is a process and there is an agreement between political parties,” he told CNN’s Becky Anderson.

“This morning, when I heard about what happened I went to the PM’s residence, he is my boss and friend. I went to his residence unfortunately he wasn’t there. His wife and him were taken to an unknown destination by soldiers,” he added. 

Burhan said in a statement that power-shared council and government were dissolved and declared a state of emergency after a balanced power-sharing agreement with the civilian component “became a conflict” over the past two years, “threatening peace and unity” in Sudan.

“What, General Burhan mentions in his address, actually what most of a lot of it was agreed between the two parties, but as the PM stood very strongly against dissolving the government without a process. I think that was the biggest issue of contention,” Hireika said.

Hireika warned of a civil war in Sudan if there was a return to military rule. 

“Well, I think the bigger picture, a return to military rule will mean more civil war in Sudan and instability in the region as a result,” he added.

2 hr 54 min ago

Amnesty International calls on Sudan authorities "to respect human rights" following military takeover

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Amnesty International has urged the authorities in Sudan "to respect human rights" following the arrest of the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other officials in an apparent coup.

"We are concerned by the escalating tensions in Sudan following the reported arrest of the Prime Minister and other civilian leaders and the imposition of an internet shutdown," Amnesty International said in a post to Twitter on Monday.

Amnesty International "calls on the authorities in Sudan to respect human rights—including the right to life, right to freedom of association, expression and assembly, both offline and on the internet. The right to peaceful protest must be respected, now more than ever."

3 hr 7 min ago

What we know about the military takeover

In this frame taken from video, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's armed forces, speaks during a televised address in Khartoum, Sudan, on October 25.
In this frame taken from video, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's armed forces, speaks during a televised address in Khartoum, Sudan, on October 25. (Sudan TV/AP)

In a military takeover on Monday morning, Sudan's armed forces dissolved a governing council that included civilians and detained the prime minister and other civilian officials, endangering the country's transition to democracy.

Here's what we know:

  • Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his wife and members of Sudan's cabinet were detained and taken to an undisclosed location.
  • General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's armed forces, dissolved the power-sharing Sovereign Council and transitional government, saying in a televised statement that an "independent and fair representative government" would assume power until one is elected in 2023. Burhan also announced a state of emergency across Sudan.
  • Several articles of the constitution were suspended and state governors were removed, Burhan said.
  • Those arrested by "joint military forces" include various civilian ministers of Sudan's transitional government and members of Sudan's sovereign council, the Information Ministry said. CNN could not independently verify the Information Ministry's claims, however family members said the Minister of Information was one of several senior officials detained.
  • Protesters who opposed the coup have taken to the streets in the capital Khartoum and have faced gunfire near the military's headquarters, according to the information ministry.

Read more here:

Sudan Prime Minister's house surrounded and top government officials reportedly arrested
RELATED

Sudan Prime Minister's house surrounded and top government officials reportedly arrested