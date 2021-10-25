World
Sudan PM detained amid reports of apparent coup

Updated 6:10 a.m. ET, October 25, 2021
Live bullets fired at protesters outside Sudan’s military headquarters, according to Ministry of Information

From CNN’s Tim Lister and Mostafa Salem

Bullets were fired at protesters demonstrating an apparent coup outside Sudan’s military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on Monday, the Ministry of Information said on Facebook. 

The Ministry of Information said that there were casualties, but did not clarify how many or who was shooting at demonstrators. 

Hundreds of people made their way towards the military's General Command following reports of an apparent coup on Monday, according to multiple social media videos. Some could be seen removing razor wire that had been placed across a road amid reports of street closures in several parts of the city.  

Among the chants of the protestors: “We are walking holding worry in our hearts and worry sleeps in people’s chests.” 

In several videos that appear to have been filmed close to army headquarters, crowds are seen running in panic, but it's unclear why. Some media reported gunfire in the area, but CNN has been unable to confirm this. 

African Union calls for release of Sudan's Prime Minister and other arrested officials

From CNN’s Bethlehem Feleke

The African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has called for the release of Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok and other officials arrested in an apparent coup.

“The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with deep dismay of the serious development of the current situation in Sudan, which has resulted, among other things, in the arrest of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock and other civilian officials,” a statement said. 
“The Chairperson further calls for the release of all arrested political leaders and the necessary strict respect of human rights,” the statement added. 
Sudan protesters block three key bridges in the capital, police deploy tear gas

From Salah Nasser in Khartoum

Protesters in Sudan have blocked three main bridges in the capital Khartoum, an eyewitness in the city told CNN.

One of the blockaded bridges connects Omdurman city to the capital and leads to the presidential palace. Security forces fired tear gas near the bridge briefly to disperse the protesters, the eyewitness said.

Security forces, including members of the military and a powerful paramilitary unit called the Rapid Support Force, were patrolling the streets, the eyewitness added.

EU’s top diplomat watching events in Sudan with “utmost concern”

From CNN’s Hannah Ritchie and Jake Kwon

Protesters use bricks and burning tires to block 60th Street in Khartoum, Sudan, on October 25, to denounce military detentions of members of Sudan's government.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he is watching the unfolding events in Sudan and urged all stakeholders to return to the country’s democratic transition process. 

“Following with utmost concern ongoing events in #Sudan. The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell said on Twitter.

Sudan internet connectivity "severely disrupted"

From Tim Lister, Jake Kwon, Akanksha Sharma and Eliza Mackintosh

The internet services in Sudan are now “severely disrupted with further cuts observed,” according to an update from internet monitor NetBlocks.

The service disruption from 4:30 am UTC (12:30 am ET) manifested "in a telecommunications blackout for many," NetBlocks said in an updated tweet on Monday.

Earlier, NetBlocks had reported an internet disruption with “national connectivity at 34% of ordinary levels” in Sudan.

A source in Khartoum confirmed to CNN that internet services remain unavailable and calls are not going through for some.

Observers on social media Monday raised alarm that the internet disruption was taking place as demonstrators gathered at the military headquarters in Khartoum.

The last time the internet was cut off in Sudan was amid a violent crackdown on protesters on June 3, 2019, when security forces killed more than 100 people gathered at a sit-in near the army headquarters. The internet shutdown continued for weeks, with activists saying that it was part of efforts by the ruling military council to roll back gains by demonstrators that had forced former president Omar al-Bashir.

Breaking: Sudan’s Prime Minister and wife arrested, taken to an undisclosed location

From Noon Salih in Abu Dhabi

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok chairs an emergency cabinet session in Khartoum, Sudan, on October 18.
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife have been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location, the prime minister's economic advisor Adam Hireka told CNN.

CNN had previously reported that Hamdok was under house arrest by “military forces," according to a Ministry of Information statement posted on Facebook.

UN "deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup" in Sudan

From Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong

“I am deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan’s political transition,” the United Nation’s Special Representative in the country, Volker Perthes, said in a statement on Monday.

Perthes added that the “reported detentions of the Prime Minister, government officials, and politicians are unacceptable."

He called for the “security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest.”

“It is the responsibility of these forces to ensure the security and wellbeing of people in their custody," Perthes added.

The Special Representative for Sudan also asked all parties to “exercise utmost restraint” and called for them to “return to dialogue” in order to “restore the constitutional order.”

His statement was tweeted by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan in English and in Arabic on Monday.

Military forces storm Sudan’s state broadcaster building, according to Ministry of Information 

Military forces have stormed Sudan’s state broadcaster in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum, and are detaining workers, the Ministry of Information said on Facebook.