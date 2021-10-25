Bullets were fired at protesters demonstrating an apparent coup outside Sudan’s military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on Monday, the Ministry of Information said on Facebook.

The Ministry of Information said that there were casualties, but did not clarify how many or who was shooting at demonstrators.

Hundreds of people made their way towards the military's General Command following reports of an apparent coup on Monday, according to multiple social media videos. Some could be seen removing razor wire that had been placed across a road amid reports of street closures in several parts of the city.

Among the chants of the protestors: “We are walking holding worry in our hearts and worry sleeps in people’s chests.”

In several videos that appear to have been filmed close to army headquarters, crowds are seen running in panic, but it's unclear why. Some media reported gunfire in the area, but CNN has been unable to confirm this.